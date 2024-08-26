Kevin Deery wants positive Institute reaction in NW derby against Limavady United

Institute’s Padraig Lynch fires the ball into the HW Welders net. Photo: George Sweeney

Manager Kevin Deery is seeking a much improved defensive display when Institute attempt to bounce back from Saturday’s 1-3 home defeat to Harland and Wolff Welders against Limavady United tonight (k.o. 7.45pm)

A brace from midfielder Joshua Kee and one from former Derry City striker David Parkhouse – the forward’s fifth goal in two Playfit Championship games – meant a first league defeat of the season for ’Stute who handed a debut to new signing Brandon Diau.

The frustration for Deery was, despite the sloppy nature of the goals conceded, they still created ample goalscoring opportunities but were left with only Padraig Lynch’s excellent first half finish to show for their efforts on a frustrating afternoon at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

“You can see clearly, in big moments we’re struggling and I firmly believe it’s a mentality thing,” explained Deery, “We’re just trying to grow this new group together.

“Last year we had the luxury of being patient but obviously with expectation levels going up after a good season, people look at it and think it’s a shock result. For me, we’ve turned over 12 or 13 players so I know where we’re at.

“However we can’t excuse the big moments we didn’t do well in. We were good in the first half and probably looked as if we were going to score more goals. Then we started well in the second half and we had big chances.

“I felt Mikhail (Kennedy) was fouled inside the box and that was a penalty which could have put us in front but it wasn’t given. But all in all we don’t look like a secure unit defensively yet and that’s where I need to work.

“We had glimpses in the game, but when you’re not defending and playing brilliantly, you have to try and get results. For me people have to reflect on themselves because some did go into their shell. They have to know the reason why they did it, how to get better and not do it again.”

Welders hit the front on 21 minutes on Saturday when Parkhouse chased down a loose back pass before teeing up Kee but ‘Stute were soon level, Lynch taking advantage of Diau’s knock-out to hook home a lovely finish.

Indeed the home side should’ve led with Kennedy, who crashed a lovely free-kick off the Welders crossbar, Michael Harris and Jamie Browne all missing chances before a second from Kee and Parkhouse’s tap in brought three points for Paul Kee’s visitors.

’Stute have little time to dwell though and Deery is looking for a positive reaction when his side travel to a Limavady team with four points from their last game games, including Saturday’s impressive 2-3 away win at Dundela.

“It’s far better for us that we have a game but we’ll certainly need to be a lot more nastier in defence,” added Deery, “We’re still a bit passive in our defending.

“Defending is an art, you have to enjoy it – you have to want to defend. Subconsciously if you’re not looking to defend, that’s when the mistakes creep in and you start leaking goals. We need to flip that on its head, roll the sleeves up for Tuesday night and get a result.”

Institute: Fintan Doherty; Caoimhin Porter (Mark Mbuli 86), Brandon Diau, Shane Boyle, Matthew Walker (Conor Quigley 60); Sean Carlin (James McClay 71), Jamie Browne, Brendan McLaughlin; Michael Harris (Tiarnan McKinney 60), Mikhail Kennedy, Padraig Lynch (Gabriel Aduaka 60).

H&W Welders: Jack Mills, Lewis Patterson, James McCarthy, Dylan O'Kane (Daylen Farren 67), David Parkhouse, Joshua Kee (Craig Harris 78), Tiarnan O'Connor (Brandon Doyle 71), Adam McAleenan, Sean O'Kane (Darragh McCloskey 78), Ewan McCoubrey, Ronan Wilson.

Referee: Stewart Long.