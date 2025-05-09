Matchwinners Liam Boyce and Kevin Holt.

Cork City 1 Derry City 2

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

KEVIN Holt's thunderous second half header sealed a precious victory for Derry City against Cork City at Turner's Cross to move the Brandywell men into second spot in the league table.

The Scotsman scored four goals in 29 appearances for Dundee United this season before making the switch to Foyleside last February and his first for the Candy Stripes proved a crucial one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was the first time since June 2024 Derry recorded three consecutive league wins after taking the notable scalps of Shelbourne and St Patrick's Athletic over the May bank holiday weekend.

Tiernan Lynch's side are the form team in the league having earned five wins in their last six games and it moved them level on points with the new leaders Shamrock Rovers on 26 points.

Liam Boyce returned to the starting line-up for this one and his fourth goal of the season after a wonderful piece of skill and cross from Gavin Whyte put Derry ahead on 24 minutes.

It was no more than the visitors deserved and Sam Todd later had a header cleared off the line by Djenairo Daniels five minutes before the break with the Candy Stripes in full control.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cork showed more fight in the second half and Dutch striker Daniels, who scored twice in the loss to Drogheda on Monday night, pegged them back when finishing clinically at the near post.

There was some controversy over the build-up to that equalising strike as the Cork throw-in was taken some distance from where the ball went out of play.

Ronan Boyce had a header ruled out for offside but it was Holt's powerful finish which decided this encounter as Derry made it six wins from their last six against Cork and a second 2-1 win of the season over the Rebels.

Derry went into the round of 15 match in third place, one point off the top and hoping to take advantage of the meeting of the top two, Drogheda United and Shamrock Rovers in Tallaght.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was the third game in the space of seven days and Tiernan Lynch made three changes from the team that started the 1-0 win over St Pat's at Brandywell last Monday night.

In came Liam Boyce, Gavin Whyte and Sam Todd at the expense of Danny Mullen, Paul McMullan and Shane Ferguson respectively.

The big news for Cork was the return of former Ireland international Sean Maguire who was named on the bench. The former Preston striker spent the previous 11 games on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury.

The experienced Greg Bolger also was back in the squad after an extended absence to bolster Tim Clancy's options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derry were first to threaten on three minutes when Sam Todd crossed dangerously towards the front post where Liam Boyce rose to head goalwards but Troost saved at point blank range.

The rebound fell to the feet of Boyce but Freddie Anderson snuffed out the danger and it went behind for a goalkick.

Darragh Crowley's left footed strike on 13 minutes was the home side's first attempt on goal and it deflected behind for a corner. From the resultant set-piece the ball broke to Cathal O'Sullivan on the edge of the box who volleyed high over the crossbar.

That was as good as it got for Cork in the opening half and Derry took a fully deserved lead 24 minutes into the game and it was a goal made in Belfast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whyte raced onto a long ball forward and controlled it with a beautiful touch which left Cork keeper Tein Troost in no man's land. The former Portsmouth man took on his man before chipping the ball towards the back post where Liam Boyce was on hand to head into the empty net from two yards for his fourth goal of the season.

Derry were dominant and from a rare Cork attack Daniels showed Holt a clean pair of heels but his promising run towards goal was brought to an abrupt end by a crunching well-timed tackle by skipper Mark Connolly.

From Duffy's inswinging corner on 40 minutes Todd's header was cleared off the line by Daniels. That was the last chance of the first half but Derry were full value for their half-time lead.

Derry had the ball in the back of the Cork net three minutes into the second half when Duffy crossed deep towards Ronan Boyce at the back post and the Ramelton man headed downward into the far corner but the assistant referee flagged for offside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whyte made a swift break down the right wing and crossed dangerously into the penalty area where Duffy and Boyce were waiting but Troost made a vital interception and cleared the ball.

At the other end, three minutes later, Derry were undone by a quick throw-in from just inside the Cork half which sent O'Sullivan clear on the left wing. His searching cross towards the front post was met by Daniels who got in front of Holt and fired past Brian Maher for the equaliser.

That goal swung the momentum of the game in Cork's favour but Troost needed to be at his best to turn behind Duffy's curling free-kick with 16 minutes to go.

There were calls for a penalty from the Cork support when Mbeng's cross was headed back into the feet of Harvey Skieters who went down under pressure from Connolly but the referee was well placed and was unimpressed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derry countered and Mullen's back-heel played Paul McMullan through but Kiernan made a superbly timed tackle to put the ball behind for a corner.

And the visitors capitalised in emphatic style as Duffy's corner was headed powerfully into the net past Troost by Holt who rose above Sean Murray to score his first goal since arriving from Dundee United.

Adam O'Reilly sustained a heavy blow in the middle of the park after a 50/50 challenge and received treatment on the pitch for a lengthy period.

Ten minutes of additional time were added on for the stoppage but Cork couldn't find a way past a resolute Derry defence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lynch troops now face into games against third placed Drogheda and leaders Rovers in the next two weeks.

Cork City: Troost; Nevin, Lyons, Anderson (Nelson 46), Crowley (Bolger 67), Mbeng, Murray, McLaughlin (Shipston 67), Kiernan (Maguire 92), O'Sullivan; Daniels (Skieters 71)

Derry City: Maher; R. Boyce, Connolly, Holt, Cann, Todd; Whyte (McMullan 64), O'Reilly, Winchester (Harkin 84), Duffy; L. Boyce (Mullen 64).

Referee - Declan Toland.