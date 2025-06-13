Michael Duffy takes on Galway right-back Jeannot Esua.

Derry City 1 Galway United 1

KEVIN Holt's fortuitous equaliser clinched a point for Derry City against Galway as the Brandywell club's winless run stretched to four games.

For the second game in succession Derry fell behind to an early penalty as David Hurley fired Galway in front from the spot on 10 minutes.

Galway's lead lasted just eight minutes as Scottish defender Holt charged down Greg Cunningham's clearance and the ball deflected into the back of the net for his second of the season.

Galway's Rob Slevin and Evan Watts watch on as the ball ends up in the back of the net from Kevin Holt in the first half. Photograph by Kevin Moore.

The Candystripes did have plenty of chances to put the game beyond reach for the visitors at the end of the first half with Gavin Whyte and Danny Mullen missing glorious opportunities.

There was little urgency or creativity from either side in a lacklustre second half and it proved a repeat of Galway's last visit to Foyleside, ending in a 1-1 draw.

The result leaves Derry trailing leaders Shamrock Rovers by 11 points and desperate to find form ahead of a double-header in Dublin against Shelbourne and St Pat's.

Sadou Diallo made his first appearance on the bench since returning from a broken arm sustained at the Sligo Showgrounds back in early March. Ronan Boyce made his first start since May 9th.

Ben Doherty (thigh) and Cameron Dummigan (hamstring) missed out as Tiernan Lynch made two changes from the team which lost 1-0 against Bohemians prior to the break.

Derry registered the first shot on target in the second minute but Duffy's 30 yard free-kick failed to trouble Evan Watts who saved comfortably.

Two minutes later Galway should've done better when from Ed McCarthy's long throw-in, Hickey flicked it on and Dyer somehow fired over from six yards under pressure.

At the other end Sam Todd crossed low across the face of goal and neither Duffy at the near post nor Gavin Whyte at the back could get a touch with the goal at their mercy.

For the second match in succession Derry found themselves behind to an early penalty as referee Declan Toland penalised Kevin Holt for holding Dyer inside the six yard box.

David Hurley stepped up to take the spotkick and sent Brian Maher the wrong way to put the visitors in front with just 10 minutes gone.

Derry fortuitously found themselves back on level terms on 18 minutes when Whyte's cross was hooked clear by Cunningham but bounced off the chest of Holt and into the net.

The Candystripes were warming to the occasion and Duffy came close to finding the far corner with a curling strike from the edge of the penalty area but it sailed narrowly wide on the half hour mark.

Galway almost capitalised from a lovely move on the right flank when Jeannot Esua crossed first time into a crowded penalty area where Hickey out-jumped Hayden Cann but sent his glancing header agonisingly wide of the post.

Danny Mullen fired over the crossbar from a promising Derry attack as the game began to open up less than 10 minutes before the break.

Mullen really should've put the home side in front on 38 minutes Todd sent Duffy through with a neat first-time pass but when the winger over-ran the ball inside the box, Mullen took it off his feet and fired high over the bar with his left footed strike from 10 yards.

It was a real let-off for the Tribesmen and Derry players will have been scratching their heads wondering how they weren't out of sight at the interval.

Neither side could create anything of note for the opening 20 minutes of a stuttering second half.

Tiernan Lynch went to his bench in an attempt to galvanise his team with Liam Boyce, Paul McMullan and Diallo - making his first appearance in 13 games - entering the fray.

From a corner kick deep into stoppage time Connolly won the ball and found Cann who turned and shot high and wide which summed up the second half display.

Derry City: Maher; Cann, Connolly, Holt; R. Boyce (Diallo 76), Winchester, O’Reilly, Whyte (McMullan 64), Todd; Duffy (Thomas 85), Mullen (L. Boyce 76).

Galway United: Watts; Essua, Buckley, Byrne, Slevin, Cunningham (Brouder 46), Hurley (46), Hickey, Borden (McCormack 56), McCarthy (Walsh 85); Dyer (Shaw 88),

Referee: Declan Toland.