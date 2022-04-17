Kevin McLaughlin resigns as Derry City Women's manager
On the eve of the 2022/23 Danske Bank Women’s Premiership season, Derry City Women are searching for a new manager.
Boss Kevin McLaughlin has resigned from his role as Women’s First Team Manager, with Josh Boyle (WU19’s Manager & First Team Coach) taking on the role as Caretaker Manager.
Assistant Coach, Gareth Moore remains and Head of Women’s Academy, Mark Terry has also joined the staff as First Team Coach.
McLaughlin's tenure will be remembered for the 2021 season in which City recorded some memorable wins to prove that they can compete at Elite level in the NIFL Women’s Premiership.
Women’s Committee confirmed the news and stated: “We thank Kevin for his dedication and hard work over the past 4-5 years. His determination to change the culture and perception of women’s football in City never wavered.”
“We wish Kevin all the very best going forward.”
The Candy Stripes kick start their season this Wednesday evening when they take on Crusaders Strikers, at Seaview. The post for Derry City Women's First Team Manager will be advertised in the coming days.