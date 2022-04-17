Kevin McLaughlin has resigned as Derry City Women's manager.

Boss Kevin McLaughlin has resigned from his role as Women’s First Team Manager, with Josh Boyle (WU19’s Manager & First Team Coach) taking on the role as Caretaker Manager.

Assistant Coach, Gareth Moore remains and Head of Women’s Academy, Mark Terry has also joined the staff as First Team Coach.

McLaughlin's tenure will be remembered for the 2021 season in which City recorded some memorable wins to prove that they can compete at Elite level in the NIFL Women’s Premiership.

Women’s Committee confirmed the news and stated: “We thank Kevin for his dedication and hard work over the past 4-5 years. His determination to change the culture and perception of women’s football in City never wavered.”

“We wish Kevin all the very best going forward.”