Dummigan limped off with a groin problem against Sligo Rovers while McEleney injured his hamstring in the scoreless draw against St Patrick’s Athletic last month. However both are now back in training and available for selection.

Boss Ruaidhrí Higgins was delighted to have the influential duo back in contention although he does have a major injury concern over right-back Ronan Boyce. The defender picked up a foot problem and is considered only ‘50/50’ for tomorrow evening’s encounter.

“Patrick and Cameron will be available but Ronan Boyce is 50/50 with a bit of foot problem. Bar that we’re okay,” confirmed the Derry manager.

Derry City's Cameron Dummigan has recovered from a recent groin injury. Picture by Kevin Moore/MCI

With supporters excited and booking flights to Latvia for next month’s European Conference League tie against Riga FC, the City boss insisted his focus is solely on Drogheda with the Limavady native hoping to see a re-energised Derry after the mid-season break.

Higgins said his players looked sharp in training all week and are raring to go for the second half of the campaign.

“We can’t look that far ahead, there’s a lot of football to be played before then,” he said of the forthcoming tie against Riga, “We’re fully focused on the task in hand.

“We’ve a big game as Drogheda are in good form, so it’s an important game for us. I think we’re re-energised, reinvigorated and hopefully we can see that in our performance.

“Hopefully we pick up three points and get back to playing the way we know we’re capable of, trying to excite our supporters by scoring some goals and being aggressive in our approach.

“I’m hopeful we’ll see the benefits of the ‘breather’ the players got in our performance.”

Despite being without suspended duo, Luke Heeney and Gary Deegan, as well as Lincoln City loanees, Sam Long and Sean Roughan who have returned to the League One club, Higgins believes Kevin Doherty’s side will arrive on Foyleside in confident mood.

Prior to the break ‘The Drogs’ were in good form having defeated champions Shamrock Rovers and drawn at Bohemians.

“They are a really good team and were on a great run before the break, beating Rovers, so they’re capable of beating anybody on their day.