​African defensive trio Ibrahim Cisse, Collins Sichenje and Clinton Antwi - all three first team regulars this season - failed to receive the necessary travel documentation to travel to Northern Ireland and missed out.

Kenyan centre half, Sichenje and Ghanian left back Antwi both returned at the expense of Saku Savolainen and Tony Miettinen as KuPS returned to the summit of the Veikkausliiga on Sunday after a 2-0 home win over KTP.

Honkavaara made five changes in total from Thursday night as Arttu Heinonen - a second half substitute against Derry - scored twice, his first from the penalty spot.

Derry City’s Paul McMullan crosses the ball into the KuPs’ penalty area. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2330GS -

Goalkeeper Johannes Kreidl, who made some big saves at Brandywell, saved a penalty with KuPS winning 1-0 at that stage and Honkavaara had the luxury of bringing off Finnish internationals Urho Nissila and Jasse Tuominen with Thursday night clearly in mind.

With his hand strengthened following the return of his African defensive contingent for Thursday and the potential return of midfielder Anton Popovich after a shoulder injury, the KuPS boss believes the second leg will be 'a different game'.

"Three players were out of the starting line-up," bemoaned the KuPS boss. "The guys who replaced them did really well and then obviously we've got two starting line-up players injured, (Anton) Popovic and (Joona) Veteli who were also absent.

"So it was really difficult preparation for us, missing five players. Obviously we knew Veteli (was out) for a long time and we'll see if Popovich comes back for the second game but the guys who were here did really well.

KuPs FC starting eleven against Derry City at the Brandywell on Thursday evening. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2330GS -

"I was really pleased with the first half. I think our tactics and the team were working well. Second half was more difficult. Derry were pushing long balls and we had difficulties to control those and they were bringing subs who made the difference.

"The first goal was well done for Derry. They found the only free player in the box and it was a nice execution.

"Second goal, I don't know what happened. It looked like we got the first touch on the ball and then suddenly it was a goal. So I'm not so happy with the end.

"We didn't attack so well or as clearly in the second half. I don't feel fortunate as I'm unhappy because of the result obviously but we have to accept that this is what we get out of this game. So we have work to do in Kuopio."

KuPs manager Jani Honkavaara pictured with Finnish international midfielder Jasse Tuominen. Photograph by Niklas Pehkonen.

Can they turn the tie around?

"Absolutely! Kuopio is the home ground and I think without the travelling and the confusion with the visas and everything, then it's going to be a different game."

The KuPS manager reckons he will have to devise a plan to deal with Derry's 'direct approach'.

"Of course we knew they had the direct approach they had in the end. It's quite difficult to control that when the balls are coming so fast.

"Maybe there are some adjustments we can do in the home game for that but I think Derry were still trying to play like they did in the first half but that for sure was more effective, pushing long balls and getting set pieces.