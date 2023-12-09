Institute's Bobby Deane battles for possession in the Annagh United penalty area. Photo: George Sweeney

AN out-of-sorts Institute were humbled by lowly Annagh United at a rain-drenched Brandywell as Kevin Deery's men fell to a first defeat in six league matches.

With Storm Elin raging across the north several Championship matches were postponed and no doubt the 'Stute boss will have been cursing the Brandywell's 4G pitch on this occasion as this fixture got the green light.

It was a day to forget for third placed 'Stute who have managed to register just two points from a possible nine over the past seven days.

After back-to-back draws against Dergview and Annagh - two teams battling at the wrong end of the table - Deery will have been expecting to return to winning ways against the Portadown outfit.

However, they were slow out of the traps in both halves and duly punished.

Annagh striker Stephen Murray pounced on seven minutes to volley home Jack Evans' cutback to take an early lead.

'Stute had a couple of half chances to level but were wasteful in front of the posts.

And Annagh caught the home side napping once again two minutes into the second half from a corner which was bundled home by Evans.

Ruairi McDonald missed from the spot to spare Dylan King's blushes after he pulled back Darragh Stewart inside the area.

However, Murray added a third on 77 minutes to complete his brace after a quick counter attack.

Substitute Tiernan McKinney curled a fantastic free-kick from the edge of the box into the top corner on 94 minutes for a consolation strike as Annagh went back up the road with a morale boosting win.

Annagh hit the front with their first meaningful attack of the afternoon after six minutes.

The ball was worked out the right flank and Jack Evans did well to get in behind Deane and cut the ball back into the danger area where Murray was in space and the striker's first time strike on the half volley found the bottom corner.

'Stute were struggling to settle into their rhythm but carved out a decent chance on the counter on 13 minutes when Harris' ball across the face of goal agonisingly went beyond the run of Kirk McLaughlin who couldn't get that vital touch in the six yard box.

From a corner kick on the left Leppard rose highest but directed his header just wide of the upright on 18 minutes.

Harris tried his luck from 25 yards when space opened up in the middle of the park on the half hour mark but goalkeeper Jason Craughwell saved comfortably.

Moments later McLaughlin found himself clean through after seemingly timing his run well but the referee assistant was quick to raise his flag for offside.

It was a much improved spell for the home side and they almost capitalised when Harris fizzed in a cross from the right but Bradley Callaghan's strike on the volley went over the bar.

'Stute could've gone in level at the break when Sean Carlin floated in a free-kick deep towards the back post in stoppage time. Leppard headed back across the goalmouth and when it was headed clear Harris struck on the half volley but sent his effort over the bar.

'Stute were slow to start once again at the start of the second half and were punished when Nial Henderson's corner from the left was flicked on by Paul Finnegan and bundled in from close range by Evans.

It was a scrappy goal to give away from the home side who were left with a mountain to climb.

Leppard produced an outstanding block to deny Annagh a third moments later after Henderson's free-kick found Finnegan inside the six yard box.

It went from bad to worse for 'Stute as Dylan King was penalised for a blatant pull on Darragh Stewart inside the penalty area on 66 minutes. Match referee Barry Monaghan pointed to the spot after a long delay.

Up stepped Ruairi McDonald to take the spotkick but he blasted wide of the target much to the relief of King and the home support.

Annagh added a third on 77 minutes after a swift counter as McDonald made amends of his penalty miss with a lovely defence splitting pass to set Murray clean through and he slotted cooley past the advancing Gareth Muldoon.

McKinney found the top corner of the net with a stunning free-kick with virtually the last kick of the match but other than that effort it was an evening to forget for 'Stute.

Institute: G. Muldoon; Morrow (O. McLaughlin h-t), D. King, Leppard, B. Deane;S. Carlin (C. Burke 72), E. Tweed (McCarron 72), O. Devlin, M. Harris; B. Callaghan (T. McKinney 58), K. McLaughlin (M. Mbuli 58); Subs Not Used - J. McConnellogue.

Annagh United: J. Craughwell; S. McCullough, P. Finnegan, L. Upton, J. Campbell; N. Henderson; J. Evans, J. Doran, R. McDonald, D Stewart; S. Murray; (B. Doyle 81) Subs Not Used - J. McClure, K. Calvert, E. Robinson, N. Laird.