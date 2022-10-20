Sold-out clashes against Oliver Bond Celtic, Cork City, Shamrock Rovers and Treaty United at Brandywell have whet the players’ appetite for what’s in store at the Aviva next month where they have been drawn as the home team once again.

The excitement levels on Foyleside have reached fever pitch and demand for tickets for last Sunday's visit of First Division Treaty was phenomenal - a taster for the bumper travelling support anticipated for the final.

Tickets for Derry City's designated section at the Aviva Stadium went on sale on Wednesday morning at 10a.m and the North Stand seats allocated to the ‘home’ team were incredibly snapped up in the first 24 hours of their release.

It's been eight years since Derry were last in the FAI's showpiece and 10 years since they club has lifted the famous trophy.

It'll be a new experience for Dubliner Brandon Kavanagh whose first half goal against Treaty United on Sunday was ultimately responsible for clinching Derry's spot in the final where they meet Damien Duff's Shelbourne on November 13th.

He's been impressed by the atmosphere created by Derry's fanbase and can't wait to see the droves of red and white at the Aviva next month when he gets to experience his first senior final

"The crowd was unbelievable on Sunday and we knew they'd be like that because that's the way they are, they bring the noise and thankfully we got it over the line for them.

Brandon Kavanagh celebrates scoring Derry City's second goal against Treaty United. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2242GS – 003

"It's a dream to play at the Aviva. It doesn't matter whether it's for your country or in the FAI Cup Final. For us it's the biggest cup in Irish football so to be there and have a chance to win it is unbelievable.

"From the lads I've heard from in the changing room, they told me it's like the last one out, turn off the lights job. Listen we'll be expecting a big crowd there and all they have to do is come and cheer us on. We have to go and do our work."

Derry were 4/7 favourites to win the trophy outright before the semi-final kicked-off and the opening 20 minutes showed they were a class or two above their First Division opponents.

Jamie McGonigle's clinically taken strike on eight minutes was followed up by Kavanagh's close range header - his third goal in four matches for the Candy Stripes.

Much was made of his goalscoring drought for his new club since his arrival but he's delighted the goals have come at the 'perfect time' in the season.

He was one of the smallest men on the pitch but still managed to leap above the Treaty defence and score that decisive winning header.

"I saw it being sent back to Cam (McJannet) and he's just whipped it in. I thought Jamie headed it but I just had to follow it up. I closed my eyes and it hit me on the face and went in. I haven't scored many headers but that's the best of them," he laughed.

"For me it was always about creating as many chances as I could and the goals would come. I knew they would and they're coming at the perfect time. It's the business end of the season. I don't care who scores as long as we're winning games that's all that matters."

His move from Bray Wanderers to Derry was a big step as moved out of his native Dublin in the hope of testing himself in the top division once again. It was Ruaidhri Higgins' ambition for winning silverware which sealed the deal for the former Ireland U21 ace and he's delighted it is beginning to pay off so soon with Derry still in the hunt for the title and Shelbourne standing in their way of lifting their first major trophy in 10 years.