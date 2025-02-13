MICHAEL Duffy says the heartbreak of watching Shelbourne lift the Premier Division trophy at Brandywell on the final day of last season 'still hurts' but will provide the motivation to spoil the champions' opening day party at Tolka Park.

​With an historic double in their sights Derry's campaign imploded in the final weeks of the campaign as they finished empty-handed - the cup final loss to Drogheda proving a real low point in Duffy's career.

A fresh start with a new manager, new surroundings and a host of new signings was exactly what the doctor ordered but Duffy still finds it difficult to think about their shortcomings last year.

His desire to win the league title with his hometown still burns strongly for the Galliagh man who has won it twice with Dundalk [2018, 2019], and he's determined to hit the ground running in Dublin on Friday night.

"It's set up for a cracking first game," said Duffy. "We had some belters against them last year. They will be buzzing going into the new season and have obviously had lots of celebrations I would say and fair play to them for it.

"Seeing them lift the league in front of us at the end of the season and the position we were in, it still hurts talking about it now. Even over the whole off season it was hard to get past. So that's our motivation now.

"We want to go down there and try to spoil their party in the first game of the season because I'm sure it will be a packed out crowd and we want to start out well."

Duffy will be once again instrumental to Derry's title charge. The 30 year-old former Celtic man has looked sharp in preseason and has got amongst the goals.

Derry City wingers Dom Thomas and Michael Duffy. Photograph: George Sweeney

That's one department he's seeking to improve on from last year despite getting into double figures with goals in the league and cup.

"It's going well so far and I've been chipping in with a few goals, a few assists and that's what I want to do.

"Pre-season has been brilliant and I've got through most of it and so have all the boys and everyone is looking fit. So we're ready to go now.

"I only had five goals in the league last year which isn't good enough really. I want to be hitting double figures on that side of things and have a lot more assists as well. I want to be a lot more consistent this year so hopefully I can do that." He scored three in the space of a week in pre-season games against Institute and Ballymena United and he'll be hoping to continue that hot streak against Shels.

Derry City’s Michael Duffy scores the first of his two goals against Institute. Photograph: George Sweeney

"It's good to be involved in the goals in preseason. It took me a while last year when the season started so hopefully I can get off the mark when the season starts soon. I'm feeling good at the minute. It's been a brilliant preseason and I can't wait for that first game."

There's been a lot of change in terms of the new training base at Owenbeg and new management and coaching staff.

"It's just very professional and it's what you need if you want to be one of the top end teams - a proper professional base and everything around it. I know we've been crying out for that for the last few years and we're happy we finally have it now.

"We are in there playing darts before training having a bit of craic with everyone and then we have two pitch sessions. We have everything we need and the gym afterwards. Hopefully it can drive us on this year."

His good friend Patrick McEleney is amongst the coaches this term so how is he finding working under last year's skipper?

"Very good. 'Fats' has been brilliant and he's good in and around the place. Everyone knows Fats already but the experience he's had in this league, he's a real voice and whatever he says you take on board. I think he's enjoying the role and all the staff have been great to be fair."

Tiernan Lynch is encouraging attacking football which is music to the ears of the wideman. And he reckons the new additions will provide plenty of entertainment for the fans this season.

"Once we get into the attacking half we can go and enjoy ourselves, play freely and link up and go and create and score goals - he's mad about that.

"On the other side of it he wants everyone working hard and the intensity, see how quickly we get the ball back and we're working on that every day in training. It's really intense but we're gradually starting to get the hang of it now and it's really enjoyable to work under.

"All the new guys are top signings, the level they played at throughout their whole career has been the top level. They will bring a lot of experience and it will be really enjoyable to play with. It's exciting for the fans and exciting for us."

Duffy's partnership with Shane Ferguson on the left flank will be a real weapon for Lynch this season and he's loving linking up with the former Newcastle and Millwall man.

"I've played a few games now with Shane and he's bveen really good to play with. The level Shane has played at and the career he's had is unbelievable.

"The options we have now, I think we lacked that last year when we needed to change it up in games and when we were down bodies we might not have had players to replace the whole way around. But the squad is really strengthened now and everyone is going to be fighting for their places."