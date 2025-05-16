Dom Thomas celebrates his late equaliser against Drogheda United on Friday night. (Photo: Kevin Moore)

Airtricity League Premier Division

Drogheda United… 1, Derry City… 1

Dom Thomas' last minute deflected goal pushed Derry City's recent unbeaten run out to four matches as Tiernan Lynch's side battled to a deserved draw against Drogheda at Weaver's Park on Friday night.

Time looked to be running out for the Candy Stripes who trailed to a first half header from the excellent Elicha Ahui before Thomas chose the perfect moment to grab his first goal for Derry, his low shot taking a huge deflection of Ryan Brennan to wrong foot Drogheda keeper Luke Dennison and rescue a point for the visitors.

Michael Duffy takes on the Drogheda United defence at Weavers Park on Friday. (Photo: Kevin Moore)

It was little more than Derry deserved after a vastly improved second half in which Thomas Oluwa had the chances to put the game beyond Derry, for whom the introduction of Thomas and Paul McMullen proved pivotal as Derry remained second in the table, two points behind Shamrock Rovers who arrive at Brandywell next week

With Ronan Boyce ruled out through injury and Carl Winchester suspended after picking up a yellow card against Cork, there was a second start of the season for Ciaron Harkin who filled in at right wing-back with Robbie Benson coming into midfield to replace Winchester.

Derry went into the second versus third clash two points better off than the home side but quality was in scarce supply in an opening half of little chances.

A flurry of early bookings illustrated the commitment of both sides as Adam O'Reilly drew to wrath of the home support with a late tackle in Conor Kane before being joined in referee Kevin O'Sulivan's notebook by Robbie Benson and Drogheda striker Thomas Oluwa, the latter for catching Mark Connolly late with a flailing arm.

Gavin Whyte on the front foot in Weavers Park with Tiernan Lynch looking on. (Photo: Kevin Moore)

But yellow cards aside there was little else for anyone to get excited about in the opening changes which saw the ball spent as much time in the skies as on the grass.

Harkin was taking time to settle into his defensive role with Drogheda bossing territory without ever looking dangerous, a Warren Davis volley from the edge of the area which flew wide the closest they came to testing Brian Maher in the opening exchanges.

Derry meanwhile were struggling to make an impact in the attacking third but could have hit the front 10 minutes before the break when a defensive clearance caught Drogheda with too many men pushed up and left Gavin Whyte and Michael Duffy facing only Kane in the home defence. Whyte accelerated away but with Duffy awaiting the pass that would have sent him clear, Whyte elected to take on Kane himself, the Drogheda defender producing a great tackle and a huge opportunity was lost.

And it proved costly.

Within six minutes, Drogheda had forced a corner at the opposite end. Owen Lambe's cross was decent but it didn't explain the space Elicha Ahui found himself in only six yards to plant a firm header into the Derry net for an interval lead Drogheda just about deserved.

Tiernan Lynch's half-time reaction was the introduction of four goal Danny Mullen at the expense of Harkin, a substitution that necessitated a reshuffle to 4-4-2, Hayden Cann and Sam Todd performing the full-back duties in a defence now made up of four natural centre-halves.

The change certainly helped Derry get further up the pitch but too much of Derry's play remained in front of a home defence comfortable to sit in and defend their penalty box.

And while the Candy Stripes were now bossing the ball, it was Drogheda who almost extended their lead with that man Ahui the architect once more, robbing Duffy midway inside his own half before out-muscling Holt on the right. Getting his head up, Ahui squared for Oluwa but his shot was deflected wide by Connolly's goal saving tackle.

Oluwa had another chance on 64minutes when Kane's driving run down the left and cross picked out the striker whose header was superbly tipped over by Maher.

Derry introduced Paul McMullan, Dom Thomas and Pat Hoban in an effort to break the Drogheda defensive shell in the final 20 minutes with Duffy, Boyce and Whyte the men withdrawn and the momentum remained with the visitors.

Indeed it didn't take long for Hoban to sniff out a chance as Todd touched down a 77th minute free-kick but with the goal at his mercy, last season's top scorer hit his shot into the ground and it was easily gathered by Luke Dennison in the home goal.

Drogheda responded with an Oluwa shot that flew inches over Maher's crossbar but it was all Derry now, the home side camped on the edge of their area but coping admirably with anything Derry could throw in.

Time was ticking away and with every second that passed Drogheda's recent hold on Derry tightened. But if you don't buy a ticket, you don't win the lottery and with one minute of normal time remaining Thomas picked up possession 25 yards out. Looking up, the winger hit a speculative shot that took a wicked deflection of Ryan Brennan and wrong footed keeper Luke Dennison.

It was fortuitous, but deserved. This Derry side is made of tough stuff. Roll on Rovers.

Drogheda United: Luke Dennison, Elicha Ahul, James Bolger, Conor Keeley; Owen Lambe, Ryan Brennan, Luke Heeney, Conor Kane; Thomas Oluwa; Douglas James-Taylor (Scott Brady, 74mins), Warren Davis (Bridel Bosakani, 87mins).

Derry City: Brian Maher, Hayden Cann, Mark Connolly, Kevin Holt; Ciaron Harkin (Danny Mullen, HT), Adam O’Reilly, Robbie Benson, Sam Todd; Gavin Whyte (Dom Thomas , 67mins), Liam Boyce (Pat Hoban, 71mins), Michael Duffy (Paul McMullan, 67mins).

Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan (Dublin).