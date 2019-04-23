Late penalty denies Derry City win in Waterford

Derry City will feel their 2-2 draw at Waterford was like a defeat.

The Brandywell men took the lead just before the break thanks to David Parkhouse's neat finish.

David Parkhouse fired home Derry City's opener at Waterford on Monday.

Waterford levelled things on 62 minutes as substitute Izzy Akinade raced clear of Josh Kerr before firing home.

Derry thought they had won on 89 minutes as Darren Cole's stunning 30 yard curling effort sailed over keeper Matthew Connor.

However deep into stoppage time Aaron Drinan won a soft penalty, after Jamie McDonagh collided with him inside the box, referee Tomas Connolly pointed to the spot and Shane Duggan made no mistake with the resulting spot-kick.