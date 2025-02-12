League of Ireland’s ‘Most Attractive’ Gaffer Has Been Named - Just in Time for Season Opener on Valentine’s Day
The team at BoyleSports has utilised Vidnoz's cutting-edge AI attractiveness tool to settle the debate over the League of Ireland's most handsome manager, just in time for the Valentine's Day season opener on Friday.
This advanced software evaluates facial structure by analysing symmetry, proportions, and key facial markers, using AI-driven calculations in alignment to the ancient Greeks’ ‘Golden Ratio’ philosophy to produce an attractiveness rating.
Additional factors such as confidence, trustworthiness, and approachability are also assessed, contributing to an overall score out of 100, while the AI can also predict an individual’s age.
The analysis featured a portrait image of each manager, sourced either from their club's official website or their Transfermarkt profile.
So, who's the pick of the bunch?
According to the AI, it's Sligo Rovers' John Russell who may well be stealing the hearts of onlookers. The 39-year-old has an overall, near-perfect score of 95, which could be reflective of his commanding presence on the sidelines, imitating his playing days in the central midfield position.
Just behind him is Shamrock Rovers' Stephen Bradley, securing 92/100 in the rankings. A natural leader at Tallaght Stadium, Bradley's impressive score further cements his status as a gaffer with style and substance. Having guided Rovers to silverware in recent seasons, this latest accolade may add extra fuel to his fire to secure a fifth top-flight title this year.
Rounding out the podium is a man who needs no introduction - Damien Duff - whose charisma in the dugout is just as striking as it was during his playing days. The Shelbourne boss carries himself with the same intensity that defined his career, and the AI ratings reflect it, with a score of 91. With an already fiery touchline persona, this latest recognition only adds to the heat at Tolka Park on the back of a monumental title-winning campaign and President’s Cup victory over Drogheda United to set-up the new campaign on the front foot.
And new to the league, Derry City boss Tiernan Lynch has come in at a respectable fourth in the list – we’re sure the Belfast man will be delighted.
Elsewhere, Alan Reynolds (82/100), Stephen Kenny (81/100), and Keith Long (80/100) ensure there's a healthy mix of seasoned campaigners and fresh faces to cause the boffins a headache.
Galway United's John Caulfield (84/100) defies the years and is firmly placed in the middle of the rankings, while Drogheda's Kevin Doherty (79/100) rounds off the list as his looks don't do it for the computer.
Most attractive League of Ireland managers
John Russell (Sligo Rovers) – 95/100
Stephen Bradley (Shamrock Rovers) – 92/100
Damien Duff (Shelbourne) – 91/100
Tiernan Lynch (Derry City) – 85/100
John Caulfield (Galway United) – 84/100
Tim Clancy (Cork City) – 83/100
Alan Reynolds (Bohemians) – 82/100
Stephen Kenny (Dundalk) – 81/100
Keith Long (Waterford) – 80/100
Kevin Doherty (Drogheda United) – 79/100