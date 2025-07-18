Treaty United 1 Derry City 5

LIAM Boyce bagged a hat-trick inside 30 second half minutes to fire Derry City into the third round of the FAI Cup as the Candy Stripes ran riot against Treaty United at Markets Field.

The former Hearts hitman turned this cup banana skin tie on its head when he was introduced as a substitute on 53 minutes as the Belfast man scored his first with a bullet header from Michael Duffy's corner kick less than three minutes after coming on.

In an almost carbon copy of the first Duffy supplied the corner and Boyce sent a glancing header into the top corner to double Derry's lead. Alex Bannon marked his full debut with his first goal for the club with another headed effort from a Duffy corner.

And when Boyce was brought down by Treaty keeper Chambers there was no question who would take it and the former Northern Ireland international tucked his spotkick into the corner for his second hat-trick in three games for City to take his tally to 11 games.

Treaty dangerman Lee Devitt pulled one back for the Shannonsiders but substitute Danny Mullen added a fifth late on and Derry can look forward to Tuesday's third round draw.

The teams last met in the semi-final of the FAI Cup back in 2023, Derry winning 2-1 on that occasion at Brandywell on their way to winning the trophy for a sixth time.

Treaty, under Tommy Barrett, have aspirations of promotion to the top flight and are well positioned in the play-off places in fourth coming into this clash.

Of course a cup run would be a bonus but they were hoping to catch Derry at a good time after last week's 2-0 defeat at Sligo Rovers which brought to an end a five match winning run.

Tiernan Lynch warned of banana skin tie having been impressed with Treaty's performances of late despite a run of indifferent results on the league.

And the Belfast man was taking no chances as he named a strong starting eleven featuring two of his four summer signings.

Indeed, Dipo Akinyemi was handed his debut following his signing from York City earlier this month.

Bannon was handed his first start after coming off the bench for his competitive debut in Sligo in place of Hayden Cann while Adam Frizzell started the game on the bench. There was no place in the squad for ex-Hull City fullback Brandon Fleming whose international clearance didn't come through in time. Adam O'Reilly was also restored to the starting line-up with Carl Winchester dropping to the bench.

For Treaty there was a familiar face on the substitutes' bench with ex-Derry City and Finn Harps striker Patrick Ferry available after completing his move this week.

Derry's first attempt arrived from Michael Duffy's outswinging corner kick in the sixth minute but Bannon just got underneath the ball and headed over the bar at the back post.

Lee Devitt found himself in a decent position but the Treaty midfielder, who has 14 goals to his name this season in the league, lacked composure and fired harmlessly over.

City striker Akenyemi skipped past Steven Healy and Ben Lynch on the right side of the penalty area with ease on 15 minutes before drilling the ball into the six yard box where Evan O'Connor made a vital clearance ahead of Duffy who was ready to pounce.

Treaty's towering Croatian striker Trpimir Vrljicak was a big physical presence and was making a nuisance of himself. When Devitt launched it forward, Vrljicak shrugged off the attentions of Bannon all too easily before turning Mark Connolly and knocking it in front Sam Todd before striking powerfully but it failed to trouble Brian Maher.

From a fourth Derry corner of the half on 23 minutes Ferguson swung in a dangerous cross and again Bannon got to the ball first but with his back to goal he acrobatically volleyed over the crossbar.

Treaty were causing problems through dangerman, Devitt and when his run was halted on the edge of the penalty box, the ball broke to Murphy in space 25 yards from goal and his blistering strike was arrowed wide of the post but it had Maher concerned.

Derry almost capitalised from another corner seven minutes before the break when Ferguson's cross was flicked towards the back post where Diallo's volley was deflected behind.

The resultant corner from the opposite side found Sam Todd in space but the Carndonagh man couldn't angle his free header goalwards.

The Candy Stripes came so close to opening the scoring on 42 minutes after a slick move on the right involving Gavin Whyte and Ronan Boyce. The ball came to Duffy on the edge of the box and his defence splitting pass found the run of O'Reilly but the Cork man's strike was saved brilliantly by the feet of Corey Chambers.

Straight up the other end, Treaty's Devitt broke Derry's defensive lines but Todd recovered brilliantly with a well-timed tackle to stop him in his tracks.

Treaty defended resolutely in the final minutes of the half and will have been pleased with their first half showing as the teams went in at the break scoreless.

The Shannonsiders created a big chance two minutes into the second half when O'Reilly was dispossessed by Steven Healy and Vrljicak raced clear. The Croat shifted the ball onto his right foot and tried to curl it into the far corner but Maher turned it behind with a strong one-handed save at full stretch.

Derry boss Lynch made a double substitution on 56 minutes as he went two up top with Liam Boyce joining Akinyemi up front while Ferguson was replaced by Cann.

Less than three minutes after coming off the bench and with his first touch Liam Boyce headed into the top corner of the net from Duffy's corner kick to ease the nervous tension amongst the Derry support.

Derry doubled their lead on 72 minutes and once again it came from an inswinging Duffy corner kick. This time it was Bannon who peeled away at the back post and powered the ball past Chambers and it looked a long way back for the Limerick men.

Moments later Liam Boyce forced Chambers into making a smart save down at his near post when he steered his effort from Sadou Diallo's cross goalwards.

And from the resultant corner kick the former Hearts man ran across the face of goal to meet Duffy's corner and glanced his effort into the far corner for his second of the night.

Treaty gave themselves a lifeline on 79 minutes when Mark Byrne's volley broke to Devitt in acres of space 12 yards from goal and he slotted it under the body of Maher for his 15th goal of the season.

Boyce was brought crashing down inside the penalty area by Chambers and referee Lucas Keating pointed to the spot. There was no doubting who would take the spotkick

Derry added a fifth moments later and Boyce again was involved when he got the ball wide on the left and knocked it over the top for Frizzell to run on to it. The Scotsman squared the ball to Mullen who made no mistake with a smart finish with three minutes to go.

It was a rampant performance from Derry in the second half, sparked by the introduction of Boyce as they march on in the cup.

Treaty United: Chambers: B. Lynch, Walsh (Doherty 77), R. Lynch, Connor; Healy, Conroy (Byrne 77), Wilson (Cunningham 65), Devitt, Murphy; Vrjicak (Ferry 78).

Derry City: Maher: R. Boyce (Benson 79), Connolly, Bannon, Todd, Ferguson (Cann 56); Whyte (L. Boyce 56), Diallo, O'Reilly, Duffy (Frizzell 79); Akinyemi (Mullen 68).

Referee - Lucas Keating.