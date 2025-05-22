Liam Boyce, celebrating his first goal for Derry with Michael Duffy, is loving life at Brandywell.

LIAM Boyce reckons home advantage can help Derry City rise to the occasion as leaders Shamrock Rovers arrive at a sold-out Brandywell on Friday night.

​The former Hearts striker enjoyed getting further accustomed to the Brandywell playing surface and his 'home' surroundings as the club left its Owenbeg base to hold two training sessions at the Lone Moor Road venue this week.

Due to the late club President Paul Diamond's funeral on Wednesday and a club's sponsors day on Thursday, it was a decision made for logistical reasons rather than to gain any advantage for Friday's visit of Rovers.

Brandywell training sessions have become something of a rarity under Tiernan Lynch since the acquisition of the GAA Centre of Excellence but Boyce reckons it was a welcome change which could prove beneficial.

"It's good when you get that feeling where you're used to the surroundings and you feel at home and know every inch of the place so I think getting to play here, especially just before the game is good.

"We used to do it at Hearts. We used to train in Tynecastle on Fridays sometimes and it gets you used to it.

"There's no shocks the next day and obviously it's your home ground and you want to make it like a fortress. You get the feel of the place more and it's better for you come game day."

The Belfast man, who has netted four times since arriving from the SPL, believes the biggest attendance of the season at Brandywell can also prove a significant factor.

"The fans have been huge. We've started working hard and fighting for each other and I think they noticed that. They buy into that as well.

"It's when you make those tackles and the crowds up and people are cheering; when you block a clearance out for a throw-in and everyone stands up - that's the praise and motivation that gets your confidence up and gets you flowing and makes you want to do it more and more. I think that has been huge.

"When Pats and Shelbourne came you could feel it in those games and it helped us get through it so hopefully it's the same tomorrow."

Derry have won three of their last three home matches, scoring six without reply and registered five wins from eight matches at Brandywell so far. Boyce believes the contribution of the fans and their close proximity to the pitch can give the players an 'extra push'.

"As it's so close to the pitch you can hear people shouting 'come on' and 'keep going'. We've done lots of running in the last couple of games so when you get to the second half and you're tired but hear people cheering it helps you. It's like an extra push. It's going to be a sell out so it will be a massive factor."

Shamrock Rovers certainly won't be intimidated and come into the game brimming with confidence after Monday night's impressive win over St Pat's which stretched their unbeaten run to six.

"They're a really good footballing side. The positions they pick up, they ask big questions. To be fair the midfielders drop into full back areas and it can be confusing but hopefully we have the right game plan and we stick to that. They have quality players all over the pitch and one lapse in concentration you know you're going to get punished. Those are the games you want to be involved in, the biggest games. It's first against second so it's a good one to be involved in."

Derry can't afford to let Rovers move further ahead in the table, even at this early stage of the season but Boyce says the Brandywell outfit will treat the game like any other.

"We went through a really bad spell and then went on a run of six or seven games where we've lost one and we're right back at the top of the table.

"So I think it'll be towards the end of the season when you start talking like that but when we're at home it doesn't matter who we're playing, we want to win.

"The way we've been playing lately, the way we've been defending and working for each other, we know we have players who can hurt any team.

"We just need to concentrate on the basics and put ourselves in the position to win the game and not beat ourselves or make silly mistakes. Concentrate on what we're doing and it doesn't matter who we're playing, we will have a chance of winning.”