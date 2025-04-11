Michael Duffy holds off his man during the first half against Drogheda United. Photograph by Kevin Moore.

Derry City 1 Drogheda United 3

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

LIAM Boyce went from hero to villain inside two crazy second half minutes as Drogheda United came from behind against 10 man Derry City to clinch victory at Brandywell.

The former Hearts striker waited eight games to get off the mark for his new club and put the Candy Stripes in control of this clash against the league leaders with his 61st minute header from his namesake Ronan Boyce’s pinpoint cross.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was the perfect way to celebrate his 34th birthday but suddenly his night took a downturn as Rob Harvey flashed a second yellow card for a foul of Conor Keeley who emerged Drogheda’s hero of the hour.

FROM HERO TO VILLAIN . . Liam Boyce celebrates his first Derry City goal with Kevin Holt moments before getting sent off.

Drogheda took full advantage of the extra man and within two minutes Keely fired past Brian Maher after Shane Farrell picked him out with a cross from the right.

The Meath man was in dreamland moments later as he volleyed into the roof of the Derry net after the home defence failed to clear their lines to turn the match on its head.

Warren Davis added a third to complete the turnaround on 84 minutes as the Boynesiders claimed a fifth win of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will be a bitter pill to swallow for Tiernan Lynch whose team were in full control up until that FOURTH red card of the season for the Brandywell men after just nine games.

It was a fourth defeat of the season for Derry who are now seven points behind the early leaders as their four match unbeaten run came to a sudden halt.

Lynch had made three changes from the team which won 2-1 against Cork City last Friday night.

Danny Mullen returned from suspension to lead the line while skipper Mark Connolly was back in the starting line-up and Robbie Benson was handed his first start since making his close season move to Foyleside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sean Patton and Paul McMullan dropped to the bench while Ben Doherty [foot] missed out through injury. Pat Hoban [hamstring], Cameron Dummigan [hamstring] and Sadou Diallo [broken arm] remained sidelined.

Drogheda meanwhile were unchanged from the team that won 2-0 at home to Waterford last week but the big news was the return of Elicha Ahui who was named on the bench for the first time this season following a long term injury.

It was a slow burner of a first half but Derry dominated the ball and had the best of the goalscoring opportunities.

Duffy crossed dangerously into the six yard box, the ball just missed the head of Mullen and O'Reilly's effort at the back post was deflected behind for a corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the other end Shane Farrell's cross deep into a crowded penalty area found Owen Lambe at the back post but the defender's strike from an angle went out for a throw-in.

Mullen tried his luck when the ball broke to him on the edge of the Drogheda penalty area but his right footed strike sailed harmlessly over the bar on 20 minutes.

Moments later Duffy fired over the crossbar from a similar position as the home side began to settle into the game.

The best chance of the half arrived on 32 minutes after a superb flowing move from Derry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ronan Boyce picked out the run of O'Reilly who got in behind Conor Kane before crossing towards Liam Boyce. With his back to goal the striker laid it into the path of Duffy but his low strike from 14 yards was saved well by Luke Dennison.

Farrell inswinging corner kick towards the back post Oluwa rose highest but headed wide as the teams went into the break deadlocked.

Derry came out with intent in the second half and finally broke Drogheda's resolve on 61 minutes as Liam Boyce opened his Derry City account.

Ronan Boyce crossed invitingly from the right and the Belfast man rose above Keely and headed past Dennison for his first goal in eight appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game suddenly flipped on its head less than two minutes later as the City scorer was shown a second yellow card for tripping Keely who burst out of defence.

It was a moment of madness which ended Boyce's evening and that sending off totally changed the game trajectory.

Two minutes later Drogheda took full advantage and Keeley was at the heart of it once again as he met Farrell's cross with a powerful first time strike into the Derry net.

Drogheda had their tails up and within three minutes they were in front for the first time. Connolly's defensive header fell to Keeley who chested it down before volleying into the roof of the net as Ronan Boyce and Kevin Holt failed to close him down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a disastrous three minutes for the home side who appeared to capitulate after that sending off.

Lynch went to his bench into an attempt to stem the tide and subs, Gavin Whyte and Shane Ferguson almost made an instant impact. Ex-Portsmouth forward Whyte rose to head Ferguson's cross goalwards but Dennison was equal to it.

It was Drogheda who struck again with six minutes to go from Owen Lambe's long throw-in which was headed further into the danger area by Holt. Carl Winchester headed towards the unmarked Davis who fired into the net as the Brandywell stands emptied.

Drogheda march on but Derry players will be scratching their heads after this one having seemed to be in total control.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derry City: Maher, Boyce, Connolly, Holt, Cann (Ferguson 75); Winchester, Benson (Whyte 75), O'Reilly, Mullen (Patton 81), Boyce, Duffy.

Drogheda United: Dennison; Kane, Quinn, Keely, Markey, Oluwa, Farrell (Heeney 72), Bolger, Brennan (Doyle 81), Lambe, Davis.

Referee: Rob Harvey (Dublin).