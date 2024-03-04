Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Healy insists he's an advocate for those Irish League clubs promised their share of funding as part of the sub-regional stadia upgrades which is expected to be released soon to improve infrastructure for clubs in Northern Ireland.

Of course Derry City has been promised its share of the pot for phase two of the Mark Farren Stand but Institute, who have been sharing Brandywell Stadium with their city neighbours since 2018, are hoping to move into a new state-of-the-art complex at Clooney Park West in the heart of their traditional Waterside base.

And Blues manager Healy is hoping those plans come to fruition in the near future.

"I have huge respect for Institute as a club and Kevin [Deery] as a manager," said Healy after Linfield's 3-1 Irish Cup quarter-final win on Sunday. "I've seen Institute quite a bit over the last couple of years and they're a really good side.

"I was at Drumahoe seven years ago for the first time," he added. "Even when I went to Institute the first time everybody said you need to be careful, they play a lot of young players and play in the correct way and the correct manner.