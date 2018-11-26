Linfield target Darren Cole confirms Derry City departure

SCOTTISH defender, Darren Cole has confirmed he has left Derry City after one-and-a-half seasons with the Brandywell club.

Signed by Kenny Shiels midway through the 2017 campaign, the former Rangers centre-half became a regular at the heart of the City defence last season.

Cole’s contract expired last month and he was keen to stay on Foyleside, however, it’s understood he was contacted by new City boss, Declan Devine on Monday who informed him he wouldn’t be part of his plans for the 2019 League of Ireland campaign.

With interest from clubs back home in Scotland, from Irish League outfit Linfield and Derry’s League of Ireland rivals Sligo Rovers, Cole has several options but he took to Twitter last night to thank the Candy Stripes and wish Devine all the best in the coming season.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone involved with Derry City FC for the last two seasons,” he said.

“I absolutely loved my time at the club and have met some amazing people along the way.

“Unfortunately the season didn’t end the way we wanted it to but none the less I want to thank fans for sticking with the team and I would like to thank Kenny Shiels and his backroom staff for all the work behind the scenes.

“I think Derry is an amazing city, club and the people have made me feel more than welcome.

“I would like to wish Declan Devine and his team all the best for the season ahead,” he concluded.