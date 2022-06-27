Year 8 pupils from both St Joseph’s and Lisneal College stand together after the inaugural ‘Sean O’Kane Memorial Cup’ game.

Mr O’Kane was a big supporter of both schools helping each other out with many friendly games over the years and both schools always looked forward to playing against each other.

As a tribute, Mr Barry Glackin and Mr Ciaran Martin both organised the very first ‘Sean O’Kane Memorial Cup’ match in his memory between Lisneal College and St Joseph’s Boys and they hope to stage the game on a yearly basis.

Winners of the day were St Joseph’s, after a penalty shoot-out, following an action packed encounter.

The game finished 3-3, before St Joseph’s won the game following a dramatic penalty shootout, which they won 5-3.

For Mr Martin he was happy that both schools honoured the late great Mr O’Kane.

“This has been a fantastic day playing in Sean’s memory,” he stated.

“As a former pupil of St Josephs who was once taught by Sean back in day, it certainly was fitting to take the year 8 boys over to St Joseph’s and play in his memory. The boys battled out a good result however on the day when it goes to penalties it’s anybody’s game.