LIVE January Transfer Window Blog: Celtic eye up move for Manchester United youngster | Everton, Southampton and Wolves all tracking Paris born Bundesliga star | Spurs to miss out on signing Barcelona winger named after civil rights activist Malcolm X
Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can
Waiting for Video...
Chelsea submit offer for Gonzalo Higuain, Manchester United midfielder wanted by Celtic and Man City and Spurs track Leeds star.
Keep up to date with all the latest speculation and news from the Premier League.