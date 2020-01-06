Liverpool and Manchester United eye MASSIVE deals as Chelsea look to offload several players - Premier League gossip

The January transfer window is in full swing with a host of Premier League clubs eyeing massive deals.

And we’ve got news form Newcastle United, Manchester United, Brighton, Burnley and Chelsea as Premier League clubs look to strengthen in for the second half of the season.

Manchester United are set to revive their interest in signing Sporting Lisbon playmaker Bruno Fernandes (Goal.com)

Newcastle United's striker Dwight Gayle has been linked with Championship promotion hopefuls Preston. (Lancashire Evening Post)

Newcastle want to sign Olivier Giroud on loan for the rest of the season but Chelsea have told them they will not let the striker leave unless they can bring in a replacement. (Telegraph)

Watford have joined Everton in the race to sign Carlisle's 17-year-old forward Jarrad Branthwaite. (Watford Observer)

Chelsea want any club wanting to take English midfielder Danny Drinkwater on loan to pay the 29-year-old's £110,000-a-week wages. (Sun)

Burnley defender Ben Gibson is attracting interest from German sides Eintracht Frankfurt and Cologne. (Mail)

Celtic have been linked with Newcastle United midfielder Ki Sung-yueng but will struggle to pay his wages. (HITC)

Steve Bruce has been credited with a strong interest in both Rangers' prolific striker Alfredo Morelos and Jarrod Bowen from former club Hull City. (Shields Gazette)

Celtic continue to be keep on a move for Brighton striker Glenn Murray. (Daily Mail)

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder is planning a move for CFR Cluj's French striker Billel Omrani this month. (Sun)

Liverpool are showing keen interest in signing Adama Traore from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the January transfer window (Sportslens)