With that in mind, we thought we would take a look at some of the players who were reported to have been close to signing for Liverpool F.C. down through the years but, for one reason or another, failed to so.

1. Mario Gotze Liverpool boss, Jurgen Klopp, was reported to have been interested in bringing World Cup winner, Mario Gotze, in 2018 but the deal fell through when Gotze stalled over contract negotiations.

2. Cristiano Ronaldo Liverpool tried to sign Cristiano Ronaldo as far back as 2003 according to former Liverpool manager, Gerard Houllier but the deal fell through after his wage demands were not met.

3. Simao Sabrosa Liverpool were close to signing the Portuguese in 2005 in a deal reported to have been worth 10m but Benefica pulled the plug at the last minute when Liverpool refused to up their offer to 11m.

4. Michael Laudrup The talented Dane is reported to have shook hands on a three year deal but when Liverpool attempted to increase it by another 12 months he is believed to have got cold feet and signed for Juventus instead.

