Liverpool midfielder James Milner: win over West Ham is perfect kickstart to Reds’ season

Liverpool sent a message to the rest of the Premier League with an impressive 4-0 win over West Ham at Anfield.

Man of the Match James Milner described with victory as a good kickstart to the Reds’ campaign.

Mo Salah started where he had left off last season with a 19th-minute opener.

The Reds swept two goals clear of the visitors by half-time as Sadio Mane struck a second shortly before the break. The number 10 added a third early in the second half when he appeared to be offside but the goal was allowed to stand.

A revitalised Daniel Sturridge came off the bench to score with his first touch to make it 4-0 to Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Man of the Match James Milner told Sky Sports: “Against a team with new signings and a new manager it’s always going to be tough so I think it was a good start, all in all.”

He added: “I think the best thing we can do is try and get a good start which we have done and kickstart from there.”

Liverpool gave debuts to £65million goalkeeper Alisson Becker and midfielder Naby Keita while Klopp's other two summer arrivals, Fabinho and Xherdan Shaqiri, were on the bench.