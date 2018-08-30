Liverpool prospect signs new contract at Anfield and heads off on loan

Liverpool prospect Sheyi Ojo has signed a new contract at Anfield before heading out on loan.

The 21-year-old forward has linked up with Ligue 1 outfit Reims for the remainder of the season.

Sheyi Ojo

It's the fourth time the youngster has been sent out on loan following stints at Fulham, Wolves and Wigan.

A statement on Liverpool's official website reads: "Sheyi Ojo has today signed a contract extension with Liverpool and joined Stade Reims on loan for the remainder of 2018-19."

Now the England Under-21 international will fight for regular action with the French top-flight outfit.

Ojo, who has made 13 appearances for Liverpool's first-team, caught Merseyside giants' eye as a teen in the MK Dons academy and has played here in Northern Ireland as part of the Reds' Milk Cup squad.