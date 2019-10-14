Liverpool: The incredible stat which shows the Anfield side's Premier League dominance

Their dominance can be displayed a number of ways, namely the aforementioned points tally, their stingy defence and the time in which they have been in front so far this campaign. In comparison to their league rivals Jurgen Klopp's men have been in control of games for the vast majority of games, rarely having to come from behind. Scroll through to see how Liverpool's time leading or losing compares to the rest of the league. (The team's current league position is in brackets)

1. Arsenal (League position: 3rd) Time winning: 33.9%. Time drawing: 40.9%. Time losing: 25.2%.

2. Aston Villa (15th) Time winning: 41.7% Time drawing: 40.2% Time losing: 18.1%

3. Bournemouth (10th) Time winning: 37.4% Time drawing: 31.6% Time losing: 31%

4. Brighton (14th) Time winning: 26.5% Time drawing: 50.2% Time losing: 23.3%

