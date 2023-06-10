The Guest of Honour was Liverpool and Northern Ireland star, Conor Bradley, who spoke of his time playing in the tournament: “I was very fortunate to have the O’Neills Foyle Cup right here on my doorstep growing up. I have great memories of playing in the tournament and it certainly contributed to my development as a youth player.

“I wish all the young players participating in this year's event every success, and ask them to enjoy themselves, the tournament and hope they create some wonderful memories of their own.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on behalf of the title sponsors, O’Neills Irish International Sports Company, John Murphy reiterated their delight in being involved in the tournament: “O’Neills are excited to once again partner with the Foyle Cup to bring this fantastic tournament to young footballers from all over the world. We believe that events like the O’Neills Foyle Cup are vital for the development of young players. We look forward to seeing the talented young athletes of 2023 and wish them all the best of luck!

Liverpool and Northern Ireland defender Conor Bradley pictured at the launch of the O’Neills Foyle Cup at Ulster University (Magee) on Friday afternoon with three young ladies from Ballynahinch Olympic who will participate in this year’s tournament. From left, Megan McGreevy, Ava Gordon and Chloe McGreevy.

“We must also thank everyone involved behind-the-scenes who worked on the tournament. It is a massive team effort, and we have no doubt all their hard work will ensure another fantastic Foyle Cup. This is O’Neills’ fourth year of sponsorship, and we cannot wait to see the excitement and joy on faces, young and old, as the colourful parade from Magee Campus to Guildhall Square takes place.”

Shaun Taylor from tournament organisers, Derry & District Youth FA, expressed his delight at Conor Bradley attending the Press Launch: “We are delighted that one of the finest young players on Liverpool FC's books was able to attend the launch. What Conor has achieved in his short professional career is immense, especially considering the young Castlederg man is not 20 until next month. We especially thank his mother Linda, for acting on our behalf, to ensure her son is with us today. She can be very proud of this young man.

“Those who witnessed Conor playing football is his development years were always impressed, not only with his ability, but more importantly his calmness, creativity, and intelligence when under pressure. As Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp, recently stated: ‘Everybody speaks positively about him. He is our boy, which I like a lot. He has a super mentality, which is extremely helpful, and all the rest will come – and we are all pretty sure about that.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shaun continued: “The event itself this year witnessed its highest ever number of entries with 600 teams involved, an increase from last year's record of 450 teams. The financial benefit the O’Neills Foyle Cup brings to the local economy is in excess of £3,000,000, with guests booking into accommodation all over the Northwest region, from hotels, hostels, B&Bs, Airbnb’s, retreat centres and glamping sites in places such as Derry, Coleraine, Maghera, Letterkenny and Buncrana. Overall, the event will attract over 10,500 participants plus coaches, parents, and family members.”

Liverpool and Northern Ireland defender Conor Bradley pictured with young players from St. Patrick’s FC, Castlederg, his former junior club at the launch of the O’Neills Foyle Cup at Ulster University (Magee) on Friday afternoon.

Professor Malachy Ó Néill, Director of Regional Engagement at Ulster University, commented: “We are delighted to host the launch of the Foyle Cup at Ulster University for a second consecutive year, reaffirming our continued support for what is a flagship sporting event for the North West – both in terms of youth development and the economic benefit, and indeed the visitors, that this competition brings to the city. We look forward to welcoming and hosting the teams in July on our sports pitches, in university accommodation, and of course the annual parade departing from the campus, one of the highlights of the week’s activities.”

“We also would like to thank The Executive Office, Tourism NI and Dept. For Social Development for their support over the years. Locally, we have been supported by Derry Credit Union, Inner City Trust, Brunswick Superbowl, Seagate, and O’Neills. A particular word of thanks goes to Malachy Ó Néill of Ulster University, for all they contribute, especially facilitating the Press Launch and Opening Parade, not to mention the use of accommodation and pitches, both here in Magee and in Coleraine. Finally, a huge thank you to our referees who under the watchful eye of Dick Tucker and Ken Lowry, travel from far and wide to be part of the biggest team present at this tournament. Here’s to another successful year.”

Philip Devlin, Secretary of the O’Neills Foyle Cup organising committee, added: “In the context of where we have come from, 25 years on from the Good Friday Agreement, there is no better sight than witnessing the wonderful spectacle of colour, joy and excitement that occurs as the Foyle Cup kids parade through our wonderful city. The O’Neills Foyle Cup is a fantastic and exciting celebration of youth and the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad