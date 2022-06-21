The 15-year-old completes his move to the six time European Cup winners next month and Boyle believes his eagerness to improve and learn are just two of the qualities the talented teenager has to his game.

“Trent certainly does have all the attributes to do well,” stated Boyle, “I think it’s going to become more and more rare that the top clubs in England are coming to these shores looking for players.

“Trent has that ‘x’ factor, he’s got something special. His one-on-one ability is excellent. He has got serious, serious pace but the biggest thing about him is that he has a brilliant attitude.

Republic of Ireland James McClean presented Trent Kone-Doherty and Fintan Doherty with their international caps at Friday night's game. Picture by Kevin Moore/MCI

“He is so receptive to information, he wants to learn all the time and he’s a great team-mate as well.

“Those qualities, as well as his physical and technical abilities, will take him a long way because he’s a great kid to work with and, as I said, he wants to learn and get better. Hopefully that takes him a long, long way in the game.

“Of course it’s going to be tough. The Premier League is a tough environment but you know what, Trent has got a really, really good chance because he has got that something special.”

Boyle hopes the move to Anfield, which is expected to earn Derry well over six-figures in terms of compensation, is the first of many young talented players from the club’s academy to make the move across the water or beyond.

Derry City teenager Trent Kone-Doherty in action against Institute during the Bill Kee Memorial Cup game, which took place at the Brandywell a few months ago Picture by George Sweeney.

The Derry U17 boss wants the players in all the City youth team squads to show the same attitude and desire as the Republic of Ireland U16 international and maybe, with a bit of luck, they too will attract the attention of a big club in the coming years.

“It’s global now, the clubs can go all around the world looking for players so the fact that Liverpool are coming to Derry looking for Trent tells you how special he is,” he added.

“Liverpool in particular go for quality over quantity, they don’t go for big numbers at their academy, so it’s a credit to everybody who has worked with Trent down the years from his boys club coaches and to every coach that has had him at Derry City, they have all helped him on that journey to get to Liverpool.

“Obviously there’s a lot of natural ability and his family will also have put in a lot of work with him as well.