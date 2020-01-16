Lukas Schubert reckons German trialist could ‘win the heart of Derry City supporters’

FORMER Derry City winger, Lukas Schubert believes the club’s German trialist, Daniel Raischl has the potential to become a fans’ favourite should he earn himself a contract for the 2020 campaign.

The 22 year-old defender is one of several players currently on trial at the Brandywell club and Schubert explained he had a small part to play in his arrival on Foyleside during the Candy Stripes’ pre-season campaign.

The Austrian midfielder, who spent two seasons with Derry under the management of Kenny Shiels from 2016-2017, knows Raischl well from his days at Red Bull Salzburg.

They met up recently in Salzburg where Schubert was coaching FC Grödig’s U10 team and Raischl was coaching SAK’s U10s at an underage tournament in the Austrian city.

And Schubert reckons City boss, Declan Devine could do a lot worse than signing the versatile defender who, he believes, has all the right attributes to be a success at the club.

“Daniel is a nice humble lad,” he said. “I respect him a lot. He asked me about the city and the club and I spoke highly about it.

“My time in Derry was fantastic,” he added. “Fans of the club appreciate your commitment as a player,” said Schubert who played in the Austrian Bundesliga for Grödig.

Raischl spent three seasons at Austrian second division side, Liefering - a feeder club for FC Red Bull Salzburg where Schubert began his career. The German native also represented Floridsdorfer in the Austrian second division and Schubert is confident he can ‘win the heart of Derry supporters’.

“He is educated in the Red Bull Academy of Salzburg,” he explained. “He can score from set pieces and fill in at centre midfield.

“Daniel is open as a person, I can see him win the heart of Derry supporters. He is good on the ball and can play out from the back.”

Raischl is expected to be involved in Friday night's opening pre-season friendly against Drogheda United at United Park.