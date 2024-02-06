Major injury blow for Derry City as Sadou Diallo facing up to two months out and could require surgery
The 24 year-old former Man City youth has been an integral part of Ruaidhri Higgins' midfield engine room since joining from Forest Green in July 2022 and signed a new two-year contract last November.
The Englishman was also hitting form during pre-season until sustaining an injury following a rash challenge five minutes before the half-time interval in Derry's 2-0 preseason win over Finn Harps at Brandywell at the end of January - an horrendous tackle which sparked a melee between the two teams on the halfway line.
The player was initially believed to have sustained bruising on the top of his shinbone and missed out on the Billy Kee Memorial Cup win over Institute last Wednesday night as a precaution. However, a recent MRI scan showed the impact led to a torn meniscus which could now rule him out for at least six weeks or longer should he opt to go under the surgeon's knife.
It's an untimely blow for City boss, Higgins, however, the return of Adam O'Reilly, Cameron Dummigan and Will Patching following their respective niggles sustained in pre-season, will provide some comfort ahead of the opening match of the new season against Drogheda at Brandywell on February 16th next.
Midfield is an area where Higgins has plenty of options with Jordan McEneff, Patrick McEleney, the returning Ciaron Harkin and teenager Luke O’Donnell who recently signed his first professional deal at the club, all providing options.