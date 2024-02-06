Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 24 year-old former Man City youth has been an integral part of Ruaidhri Higgins' midfield engine room since joining from Forest Green in July 2022 and signed a new two-year contract last November.

The Englishman was also hitting form during pre-season until sustaining an injury following a rash challenge five minutes before the half-time interval in Derry's 2-0 preseason win over Finn Harps at Brandywell at the end of January - an horrendous tackle which sparked a melee between the two teams on the halfway line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The player was initially believed to have sustained bruising on the top of his shinbone and missed out on the Billy Kee Memorial Cup win over Institute last Wednesday night as a precaution. However, a recent MRI scan showed the impact led to a torn meniscus which could now rule him out for at least six weeks or longer should he opt to go under the surgeon's knife.

It's an untimely blow for City boss, Higgins, however, the return of Adam O'Reilly, Cameron Dummigan and Will Patching following their respective niggles sustained in pre-season, will provide some comfort ahead of the opening match of the new season against Drogheda at Brandywell on February 16th next.