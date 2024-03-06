There was an excellent turnout last week for the launch of the innovative BTEC Sports Programme which will see St. Joseph’s Boys School partner with the Manchester United Foundation and the Ulster University, with the vision of working together to help local students gain a BTEC Level 3 Diploma in Sport.

The programme, designed to develop leaders of the future, will allow students the opportunity to gain valuable experiences and an insight into the coaching philosophies of the English Premier League giants, who in turn, aim to develop young people and prepare them for employment. Targeted at Year 12 students with a passion for football or sports in general, this new and highly acclaimed Triple Award Level 3 BTEC in Sports (equivalent to 3 A-Levels) was on offer to those in attendance.

As well as Manchester United Foundation staff giving talks on how to apply, Foundation CEO John Shiels spoke on what is on offer, encouraging those in attendance to consider what was on offer. There were also talks from representatives from Ulster University.

Mr. Shiels said he was delighted to be back in Derry and also working with a renowned sporting school like St. Joseph’s. The Foundation CEO said the partnership offered students who study on the BTEC Sport programme unique opportunities such as receiving first-class coaching from former Manchester United Foundation staff; access to tickets for Manchester United home games; visits to Old Trafford; and opportunities to apply for paid match day work at Old Trafford stadium.

The course itself allows students to develop their coaching skills and even offers work opportunities. On completion of the programme, students will receive the following qualifications depending on the route they choose - BTEC National Diploma in Sport Level 1, 2 or Level 3. Students can also gain employment in a coaching role or study sports related subjects within higher education. Participation in BTEC Sport has led to careers in coaching, personal training, teaching, physiotherapy and sports therapy.

John Shiels said: "We’re excited to be working with St. Joseph’s in Derry on the BTEC course. Football is a special game that has the capacity to engage and unite, played and enjoyed in all corners of the world, and this course will encompass that passion.

“The young people who study the BTEC will be given the opportunity to gain insight and experiences that will help develop them into purpose-driven adults, and have brighter futures, through their passion for football.”

School Principal, Mrs. Ciara Deane, addressing the attendance on Thursday evening, said: “Working in conjunction with both the Manchester United Foundation and Ulster University, we at St. Joseph’s are delighted to announce this exciting new venture and welcome all potential students to give serious consideration to the BTEC Level 3 Diploma in Sport.

“If you achieve the necessary qualifications and are successful you will broaden and expand your horizons. This diploma encompasses all the essential skills, knowledge and understanding needed to gain confidence and progression. Well worth considering for every student here tonight.

“Tonight, we are delighted to have the opportunity to build a unique partnership with a world-famous organisation such as the Manchester United Foundation. I hope to see the benefits and opportunities grow year on year and I feel this programme will be vital to the overall development or our students.

“Here at St. Joseph’s Boys School, we endeavour to shape our students as people not just students. In order to achieve this, we want to help them experience the world beyond the classroom, and with the help of the Foundation and the University, we will make this programme a success.”

Mrs. Deane went on to express her sincerest thanks and appreciation to everyone who turned up at the launch in such fantastic numbers and said her door was always open to anyone who wanted more information. Anyone seeking further information is asked to contact the school on 02871 262923.

