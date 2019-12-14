Manchester United 'confident' of securing big-name double signing, West Ham chase shock appointment, and more

It's the weekend and the Premier League is back - today's rumours feature a big-name double swoop by Manchester United, and West Ham are reportedly chasing two shock managerial candidates.

Manchester United are said to be 'confident' of landing a big-name double signing in the upcoming January transfer window.

According to the Daily Mirror, club officials feel that United are in the pole position to land Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund and Christian Eriksen from Tottenham Hotspur.

Eriksen is said to be keen to wait until the summer when his contract expires so that he can join a club in Spain, but Spurs are likely to demand that he leaves for a fee in January, making a move to Old Trafford more likely.

England international Sancho is said to be unsettled in Germany, and a move to Manchester would be a major coup for the club.

He will come at a cost though, and is valued by some in excess of £100m.

The rest of today's headlines:

Carlo Ancelotti has reportedly held talks with Arsenal and Everton, and either club wouldn’t have to pay compensation to old club Napoli if they were to bring the Italian on-board. (Daily Mail)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola reportedly has a break clause in his contract, which would allow him to leave the Premier League champions at the end of this season. (Daily Mail)

Harry Redknapp has been linked with a shock return to football with old side West Ham United. (Football Insider)

On the other hand, the Hammers are linked with an even more sensational move, as they are reportedly working on a shock switch for Mauricio Pochettino, after his departure from West Ham’s bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur. (Daily Star)

It is widely reported that Erling Haaland has held talks with RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund in regards to a move, yet the Norwegian star will also speak to Manchester United and Juventus before making a decision on his future. (The Guardian)

It is reported that Manchester United WILL NOT sell French World Cup winning midfielder Paul Pogba in January, despite interest from Real Madrid and Manchester United. (Goal)