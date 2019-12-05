Manchester United could land Premier League ace for just £40m, Arsenal 'make contact' with potential manager, and more

It's getting closer to the January transfer window, with Manchester United and Liverpool both linked with big money moves. Check out the latest Premier League rumours on Thursday, December 5.

Manchester United have long been linked with a move for Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen, and could now land him for as little as £40m.

According to the London Evening Standard, Spurs have accepted that they must offload the Dane, and will listen to offers as low as £40m.

The midfielder has previously been valued at closer to £100m, but he has indicated that he will not sign a new contract at the club, despite the arrival of Jose Mourinho as manager.

That could alert Manchester United, who may be tempted by the cut-price deal.

The rest of today's headlines:

Arsenal have reportedly made contact with former Valencia boss Marecelino, as they look to replace Unai Emery. (Various)

Any move for Rafa Bentiez would involve paying £20m in compensation to current club Dalian Yifang in China. West Ham have recently been linked with the Spaniard. (Daily Mail)

Mauricio Pochettino IS interested in the Manchester United job. (Manchester Evening News)

Spurs are interested in Norwich City youngster Ben Godfrey. (Football Insider)

Jose Mourinho reportedly never left the Lowry Hotel whilst Manchester United boss as he ‘can’t’ cook, clean or iron. (The Sun)