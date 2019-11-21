Manchester United launch move for ex-Manchester City star, Mourinho's startling wage, and more

England and Wales have secured Euro 2020 qualification, whilst the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland will have to go through to a Nations League play-off. Now attention has turned back to the Premier League. Manchester United will travel to Sheffield United on Sunday afternoon, with Liverpool facing Crystal Palace and Manchester City facing Chelsea.

Manchester United looked certain to land Mario Mandzukic in the January transfer window, but now it looks as though an ex-Manchester City man could be the preferred target for the Red Devils.

According to Metro, United are now keen on bringing Edin Dzeko to Old Trafford in the winter window.

Dzeko spent a number of years at Manchester City, even scoring a goal in their famous 3-2 win over QPR that clinched the Premier League title at Manchester United's expense in May 2014.

United bosses are said to be concerned with a lack of recent activity from Mandzukic, so Roma forward Dzeko may be the better option as the club seek to bring in a striker.

Here are today's other headlines:

Jose Mourinho’s wage at Tottenham Hotspur is said to be £15m per year, almost double what Mauricio Pochettino earned. (The Sun)

Pochettino is said to have rejected the chance to quit last week, before finally being sacked by Levy. (Various)

Newcastle United’s St James’ Park stadium could be used for one of England’s Euro 2020 warm-up games. Elland Road in Leeds was used for a warm-up game before the 2018 World Cup. (The Times)

Raheem Sterling has opened talks with Manchester City over a reported new £300k-per-week deal. (Various)

Unai Emery is now favourite in the Premier League sack race after the departure of Pochettino. (Mirror)

Bayern Munich have again been linked with a move for Dean Henderson, with the German giants thought to see the on-loan Manchester United keeper as a potential long-term replacement for Manuel Neuer. (Daily Mail)

Inter Milan are desperate to take Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud to Italy. (The Sun)

A January Premier League move for Gareth Bale could be on, after the Welshman enraged manager Zinedine Zidane further by holding aloft a flat that said “Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order.” (Various)

Chelsea may not learn about their appeal against their transfer ban until after the January window has closed. (The Sun)