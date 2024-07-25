Man United Legends will take on Letterkenny Rovers at Leckview Park, Letterkenny this Saturday, 27th July (kick-off 3pm).

​Among the Old Trafford legends confirmed for the game include Jaap Stam, Eric Djemba-Djemba, Karol Poborsky, Keith Gillespie, Frank Stapleton, Brian McClair, Lee Martin, Chris Eagles, Clayton Blackmore and Paul Parker.

A weekend of action beings at Rosapenna Golf Club on Friday, 26th July with teams of four, including one ex-player to captain every team, for a golf classic with prizes for the winners.

Then, Saturday begins with a meet and greet in the Voodoo Bar, Main Street, Letterkenny, from 11.30am with the opportunity to have photos taken with the United legends alongside the trophies from the treble winning season of 1998/99 including the Champions League, the FA Cup and the Premier League.

The game itself takes place on Saturday afternoon at 3pm on the newly developed Leckview Park pitch before a Gala dinner in the evening at the Mount Errigal Hotel at 8pm.

An auction will be held on the night with tickets to see Manchester United v Liverpool in August up for grabs along with other great items. While tickets to play in the golf classic and to play for the Man United Legends and Letterkenny Rovers Legends teams are now sold out, tickets are still available for the meet and greet priced at €25. Match tickets are €20 for adult and €10 for child while tickets to attend the Gala dinner are still available at €75 each and can be bought online.