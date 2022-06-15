The two time Champions League winning defender was used to Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney and David Beckham down the years skipping away from him at training, but last week during the Old Trafford club's Foundation launch with Oakgrove Integrated College, a pupil from Drumahoe PS showed some fancy footwork to get away from the ex-England international, before setting up a goal.
Brown, who played in a few small sided matches with the pupils from Oakgrove Integrated PS, St Oliver Plunkett’s PS, Ebrington PS and Drumahoe PS, before taking part in a Q&A session in the college's hall.