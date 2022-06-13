Schoolchildren from Drumahoe, Oakgrove, St. Oliver Plunkett and Ebrington Primary Schools taking part in Friday's event at Oakgrove Integrated College. Picture by Jim McCafferty Photography

Manchester United treble winner Wes Brown has fun at Foundation launch

Manchester United Champions League winner Wes Brown was back in action at Oakgrove Integrated College last Friday morning.

By Kevin McLaughlin
Monday, 13th June 2022, 5:00 pm

Brown, who was part of Sir Alex Ferguson's two Champions League winning squads in 1999 and 2008, visited Oakgrove Integrated College as Manchester United Foundation launched their partnership with the College.

During his time at the College he played in a few small sided matches with the pupils from Oakgrove Integrated PS, St Oliver Plunkett’s PS, Ebrington PS and Drumahoe PS.

