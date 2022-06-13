Manchester United treble winner Wes Brown has fun at Foundation launch

During his time at the College he played in a few small sided matches with the pupils from Oakgrove Integrated PS, St Oliver Plunkett’s PS, Ebrington PS and Drumahoe PS.
Manchester United's treble winning legend Wes Brown signing autographs. Picture by Jim McCafferty Photography
Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
Group pictured at the launch of the Oakgrove Integrated College's partnership with the Manchester United Foundation on Friday afternoon. Picture by Jim McCafferty Photography
Former Manchester United star Wes Brown is welcomed to Oakgrove Integrated College by Katrina Crilly, Principal, on Friday morning. Picture by Jim McCafferty Photography
Former Manchester United star Wes Brown taking part in some soccer coaching with local primary schoolchildren during Friday's visit to Oakgrove Integrated College. Picture by Jim McCafferty Photography
