​The former Wolves and Dundee United centre half incredibly isn't far off 400 senior appearances in professional football but at 32 years of age he's learned to 'cherish' every time he runs out onto the pitch and is proud to be representing the Candy Stripes.

"I didn't know that, that's brilliant," said the Monaghan man when learning of his half century of appearances should he retain his place in the heart of Derry's defence tonight.

"I know I'm not far off my 400th senior game. I've had that in the back of my head," he admitted. "I think it's about another 10 games away or so, I'm not too sure."

And it could've been a hell of a lot more had his luck been better over the years but he's hoping there are a lot more games and plenty of success to come in the red and white.

"With injuries and stuff over my whole career and getting a run of games, I probably should've played a lot more than what I have. My 50th appearance for Derry if I play on Friday night, obviously that's brilliant.

"I'm delighted and hopefully it's 50 and a hell of a lot more to come," added Connolly who joined Derry on a permanent deal from Dundee in July 2022 for an undisclosed fee.

"When you're getting a little bit older in football you embrace the games and probably cherish them a lot more than when you're younger. With injuries over my career, with every game I cherish being on the pitch and being out there fit and playing.

"With last year not getting as many games as I would've liked, it feels like 50 has come around quite quickly so I'm delighted with that."

Derry boss Ruaidhrí Higgins knows the importance of the experienced Connolly and hailed his leadership qualities and winning mentality since his arrival from Tannadice Park.

“He is a leader,” began Higgins. “He demands from players around him and demands from everybody. He's seen a lot in his career, he's played in five or six different leagues and he brings a lot to the club on and off the pitch.