​Ruaidhri Higgins is preparing to enter his third full season as City boss and with the additions of previous league title winners Pat Hoban and Daniel Kelly from Dundalk, the Brandywell club will be expected to push Shamrock Rovers all the way.

Ex-Wolves defender Connolly believes that extra pressure is a sign the club is going in the right direction and he's excited about what the future holds in store should they manage to steer clear of the injuries which hampered their title tilt last term.

"There's always going to be pressure," said Connolly who has returned to pre-season looking fitter and stronger.

"Especially when you bring in quality players. Fair play to the manager for assembling the squad he has and to the club for backing him. If you look around the country, nearly every club is strengthening. You can't stand still, you have to always try and improve.

"It's not going to be easy," he added. "You look at Shels who have signed good players and Pats, it's going to be difficult but I feel confident with the team we have. If we can keep everyone fit for the whole season we will definitely be there or thereabouts.

"So pressure is a good thing. You want pressure. If you have pressure on your shoulders it means the club is doing something right because we have the squad here to do it.

"You can see it in everyone, the players and staff, they have the bit between their teeth and there's a hunger to want to succeed and do well and sticking together is the most important thing."

Mark Connolly can't wait to walk out on the Brandywell pitch for the season opener against Drogheda. Photograph: George Sweeney

Connolly has noticed training levels stepped up a gear with the arrival of both Kelly and Hoban in recent weeks and he believes that competition for places in the City squad is required if they're to end that well documented 27 years wait for the league title.

Hoban has already got off the mark in front of goal with three goals in two matches against Sligo Rovers and Glenavon while Kelly also scored against the Bit O’Red last weekend.

"There’s competition in every single position. In Brian [Maher] and Tagh [Ryan] you have to brilliant goalkeepers.

"There's any amount of players who can play in defence and midfield and even in the forward areas you have Danny [Mullen] who has come back and he's looked after himself in the off season and is flying.

Mark Connolly believes manager Ruaidhri Higgins has assembled a formidable squad for 2024.

“So it's brilliant. You want competition and I think the manager will have a difficult time selecting teams over the season.

“At the end of the day the goal is for Derry City to win stuff, to win leagues; to win cups and we need to have competition. We’ve got a strong squad.

“When you have good players signing for football clubs training levels always rise and I've seen that at every club I've been at. “With a new player coming through the door and you have people trying to impress.

