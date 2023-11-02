Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​The 31 year-old battle-hardened Monaghan man claims he's 'desperate' to end Derry's long wait for that elusive league title and 'won't stop short' of trying to bridge that 26 years and counting gap since that famous 1997 success.

Connolly was such a colossal presence at the back when he arrived in the summer of 2022 but he's been a notable absentee for much of his first full season on Foyleside.

It was a season which promised so much after winning the President's Cup and defeating Shamrock Rovers in Tallaght but then disaster struck for the former Dundee defender as he tore his hamstring against Dundalk at Brandywell on March 10th.

He returned to help steer Derry through that memorable European journey before rupturing ligaments in his ankle when his foot got stuck in the Dalymount Park pitch several minutes into the league clash against Bohemians on August 25th.

It was the story of his season as he managed to make just 23 appearances in all competitions (18 starts) and crucially just 15 in the league where Derry fell short of challenging Rovers for the title.

Connolly insists the frustration and hurt experienced, both personally and collectively, has left the team hungrier for the league title - a target he's 'desperate' to achieve!

"I'm desperate to win a league at this football club and I won't stop short of trying to do that next season and trying to help all the boys achieve that," declared the defender.

Derry City players in a team huddle before the game. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2320GS – 118

Connolly reckons the Derry players will build resilience from their failed title tilt this year and he's confident that the long wait for glory will end soon.

"We're hoping it's next year we can go and win the league but if it takes another year or whatever it takes we need to stick together and get over the line."We will get there," he promised.

"We will 100 per cent get there but it's about being patient and understanding that we have a young group of players here. It takes time, it takes mistakes, it takes setbacks and things you have to go and learn from. I think we will definitely do that as a football club and as a team moving into next season.

