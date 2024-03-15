Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​After the opening six games of the 2023 campaign the Candy Stripes amassed 12 points from their opening six matches and maximum spoils from their trip to north Dublin would take their tally to an impressive 14 at this early juncture in the campaign!

That would be the perfect platform to build on upon the resumption of the league in two weeks' time with the promise of some of Derry's influential injured players returning to full health.

That's easier said than done, however, and while Connolly knows that would signal a promising start to their title challenge, the Monaghan man is wary of a Bohemians backlash after the midweek sacking of manager Declan Devine.

"Last year we had 12 points after the first six games so we're sitting well with 11 after five games," he pointed out. "We're in a good place and with the international break coming up we'll get big players back in the team. It's so cliched to say we'll take it game by game but Bohs is the next one and full focus on that . If we can get the win we'll be in a really good place."

Derry boast a decent record at Dalymount Park and are unbeaten in their last six [four wins and two draws] at the venue under the stewardship of Higgins since his first trip to his former club as manager on April 30th 2021. It's only a nice place to play football when you're winning though says Connolly.

"It's always a nice and enjoyable place if you go there and win but it's never an easy game. Our record there over the last number of years has been good and we want to keep that going but we're under no illusions that we can just turn up and win. “Friday will be a tough one and hopefully we can come out the right end.

"It's going to be a tough game like every game. People seen Waterford as an easier win than people expected but I also think we have to give ourselves a bit of praise for how we approached the game and how the boys executed what the manager wanted to do which was perfect.

Mark Connolly has been an integral part of Derry City's unbeaten start.

"You can say we were comfortable enough but the boys did really well and made it comfortable. There's no easy game and if you take your eye off the ball against teams like Waterford they have boys there who can punish you. Likewise Bohs on Friday night, it's not an easy game.

"If we're at it I feel we can beat anyone in this league. Obviously their manager has left but we need to focus on ourselves and get ready for a big game. After that there will be a bit of a break and people can recover if they need to."

Connolly will need that time to rest as much as the next man having played through the pain barrier since taking a knock to the ribs on the opening day against Drogheda.

He's been an integral part of Derry's bright start in the heart of defence and has even chipped in with an assist last week for man of the moment Pat Hoban.

"If he's taking the goal I'm taking the assist," he laughed. "From set pieces I want to contribute, whether that's with goals or knock downs or second phases or whatever it may be.

"It's so important in the game and we can't just rely on forward players scoring from open play we have to try and get goals from set pieces. Listen, if I can keep getting assists I'll take that every week.

"I'm feeling alright," he added about his most recent knock sustained against Waterford. "It's just a few bumps and bruises from the first game of the season until now, a few niggles and I'm looking forward to getting to the international break and regroup to go again. Over my career I've had plenty of knocks and bruises and you just get through it as best you can but I'm feeling alright.

"Some of these injuries and knocks you get, it's just something that happens. There's nothing you can do with some of them.

“I feel I've started okay. Pat's been scoring goals, Adam's [O'Reilly] been brilliant but all the boys have done really well and we've started really well so it's good to see everyone chipping in in different ways, whether that's scoring goals or boys putting in big performances all over the pitch. Long may it continue.