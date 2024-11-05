​SHELBOURNE captain Mark Coyle paid tribute to his parents for encouraging him not to hang up the boots before he sealed a move to Damien Duff's title winners from Finn Harps at the end of the 2021 season.

​The Burt man enjoyed a tearful embrace with his mum and dad at Brandywell after the North Dublin outfit were crowned 2024 champions and to lift the trophy so close to home in front of family and friends was 'the stuff of dreams'.

It was a dream sold to him by his 'fortune teller' manager Duff who told him his ambition was to challenge for the title in his third season.

"There's a good 20 odd family members here so it was good to be able to share that moment with them and get a picture of the cup after the game," said the midfielder.

"It was quite emotional actually when you see them straight after and you're in tears.

"It's been a long journey I suppose, coming from Harps and coming here and winning the league. It's the stuff of dreams really.

"It's quite hard to take it all in at the moment but over the course of the next few days we'll do that and enjoy it.

"There were many times I remember finishing up the season and thinking, 'right that's me', because obviously I was working part-time and I enjoyed the GAA too and was playing that a bit too for Burt. I was debating whether or not to stick at it.

"I always remember my mum and dad, especially my dad - he's always had more belief in me than I've ever had in myself.

"So a big aspect of it was them telling me to give it another. That's what I did and a large part of why I'm here is because of them.

"You couldn't have written it any better could you? I'm just delighted to get it over the line.

"We knew coming into tonight, we just had to make sure we won no matter what happens. Just get the job done because over the course of the year we deserved it.

"We've been top of the league for I couldn't tell you how long. So I'm just delighted we could get it over the line and win the league.”

Shels boss Duff has done wonders for the profile of the League of Ireland since taking the reins at Tolka Park and Coyle revealed he's been true to his word since convincing him to join him at the club when he predicted an FAI Cup Final, European football and a league title challenge.

"My first time I met him that's what he said to me," he revealed. "He said 'I want to win the league within three years'.

"He said he wants to get into Europe. The first year he said he wanted to get into the FAI Cup final so I don't know whether he's a fortune teller or what but at the minute he's doing everything he said," laughed Coyle.

"I sort of believed him but I didn't believe at the same time the first time I met him. But then you get in to work with him and see what he's like.

"His worth ethic, his relentlessness it's just different gravy and that's why we are where we are.

As a group of players too we've created that culture where he doesn't really have to monitor us. He's always setting the standards but we also set the standards and drive each other towards it." Ruaidhri Higgins claimed it was Shelbourne's 'personality and character' which set them apart from the rest and responsible for bridging that 18 years gap since their last success. Coyle agrees with the City boss.

"I definitely do think there's a huge part down to the culture and personality within the group. I wouldn't say we had the biggest budget but we have players who want to play for the jersey, want to play for the gaffer and the gaffer has improved us massively individually and collectively.

"I do think the culture is a huge thing and that never say die attitude because people have written us off all year. Nobody gave us a hope before the season started. Even with three games to go we were top of the league and still outside favourites or whatever it was. Even tonight we probably weren't favourites. That's all noise isn't it? Right from the start, from the first meeting this year was about challenging for the league title. You don't want to say that at the start of the year but we all believed and thankfully now we've gone and done it."

Derry were eight points off the pace in the end but how did Coyle view one of their main title rivals this year?

“I think Derry's a top team. They just didn't take their chances and opportunities this year.

"You can see they're a quality outfit and are in another FAI Cup final this year.

"Whatever it is with the league they haven't really clicked but for me they're a top team.

"I know when we played them two years ago in the cup final they blew us away and we have no problem with that because they were a far better team.

“That first year didn't hurt us that bad because we knew, we finished seventh that year and weren’t up to Derry but that helped us.

"We knew we needed to continuiousy improve. Our aim was to get into Eurpe and we did that. This year was to challenge for the league and we've done that. It's the stuff of dreams.

"Yes, you write it down and aim for it but you don't expect it to happen straight away. For that to happen is incredible really.”

To become the first Donegal man to captain a Premier Division winning team in the League of Ireland was a ‘proud’ moment.

"If that's true, that's news to me but that's amazing. I know Donegal men have won it. One of my good mates Georgie [Kelly]. He's won it. Heggsy's [Paul Hegarty] won it.

“And he played a big factor in me being here as well because he drove me on when I was at Harps and put demands on me. I was delighted to see him back in and involved with the game. So that's something to be extremely proud of.

"It's probably something to look back on when you're finished your career. Right now I'm more about enjoying this week and then next year getting back at it again.”