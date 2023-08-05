EXCITING youngster Mark Mbuli netted a second half brace against Knockbreda in Institute Football Club’s NIFL Championship opener at Brandywell to get Kevin Deery's second spell as manager off to the perfect start.

One of the smallest men on the pitch rose highest to power home Tiernan McKinney's pinpoint free-kick into a crowded penalty area on 53 minutes as two of Deery's NINE close season signings - two Derry City Academy products – combined to maximum effect.

The former Derry City U19 winger sealed a comfortable victory on 69 minutes when tapping home from former Finn Harps and Colorado Rapids 2 striker Michael Harris' teasing pass across the goalmouth.

Harris earlier struck the post while Shaun Leppard's thunderous header from Orrin McLaughlin's free-kick cannoned off the crossbar late on but nevertheless it was a convincing opening day win for Institute who have assembled an exciting young team for the new season which has begun with much optimism against a backdrop of last season's uncertainty and battle for survival.

Chairman Mr Bill Anderson will no doubt be content with a drama-free season of stability but Deery will certainly have more ambitious plans given the potential to this young side.

Considering many of the starting eleven were handed their first senior starts, there will be plenty of ups and downs as they learn their trade in an unforgiving league.

However, two goals, a dominant display and a clean sheet to begin the season will give the youngsters plenty of confidence ahead of a sterner test against Portadown next week.

Institute’s Tiarnan McKinney gets the ball ahead of Knockbreda’s Smith. Photograph: George Sweeney.

'Stute began with urgency, bossing the ball with the visitors struggling to get out of their own half.

Dylan King had the ball in the back of the net on 10 minutes as he bundled it home from two yards after 'man of the match', Derry City loanee, Liam Mullan found him following a short corner. However, the assistant referee eventually raised his flag for offside but, cordially, not until the 'Stute defender finished his celebration.

Mbuli was lively on the left wing and having worked the ball into the box he rolled it into the path of Ryan Morrow who fired narrowly over the crossbar from just inside the 18 yard box.

‘Stute's 20 year-old striker, Harris, another ex-Candy Stripe who joined following a recent spell with Finn Harps, received a stunning reverse pass from Mullan but he struck the outside of the post with his shot from an acute angle with 18 minutes on the clock.

At the other end, a rare Knockbreda attack almost fashioned a goal but for a well timed block by Kyle who charged down Polish teenager Igor Rutkowski's shot from close range. The rebound fell to Eoin Teggart but Dylan Doherty produced a smart save to deny him.

Sean Carlin spotted the run of Mbuli over his left shoulder and played him into space with a neat pass. The 'Stute winger cut back on his left foot and curled an effort just the wrong side of the far post as the teams went in level at the break.

'Stute didn't need long after the interval to get their noses in front as Mbuli found the net on 53 minutes to ease any nerves developing on the sidelines, although Deery and his assistant Mo Mahon looked like coolness personified.

McKinney's free kick from wide on the right was met by the head of Mbuli whose glancing header found the corner of the net despite the best efforts of the Knockbreda keeper who managed to get a strong hand to it.

Mbuli added the insurance goal for 'Stute after a terrific run into the box from Harris who squared the ball across the face of goal leaving his teammate with the easiest of finishes from close range.

Leppard smashed that powerful header from eight yards off the crossbar from an inviting free kick from McLaughlin with five minutes remaining but the job was done and 'Stute banked an opening day win and a performance which bodes well for what will be a testing campaign.

‘Stute: Doherty: Morrow, King, Leppard, Boyle; McKinney (McCarron 78), Carlin (Tweed 66), McLaughlin, Mbuli; Mullan (McCormick 86); Harris (P. McLaughlin 86): Subs Not Used - Muldoon, Quigley, Wray.

Knockbreda: Nicholl; Bradshaw (Shaw 79), McVeigh (P. McDermott 68), Smith, Anderson; Kalla, Clarke ( Murray 68), McDermott (Stewart 79), Rutkowski; McGreevy, Teggart (Henry 68); Subs Not Used - Fry, Irvine.