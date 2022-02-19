Mark McChrystal admits managing Derry City would be ‘unbelievable’

Derry City's Mark McChrystal is excited about concentrating solely on coaching, after deciding to retire. Picture by George Sweeney.

The 37-year-old, who was appointed Derry City’s first-team coach last year after filling the void left by the departure of Marty McCann in January 2021, is really looking forward to just focusing all his attention on the coaching aspects of the game and he hasn’t ruled out taking over the hot-seat at Brandywell some day.

“Yes, managing Derry City one day would be unbelievable, but who knows what’s ahead and I’m taking one day at a time. I’m looking forward to focusing on coaching and seeing where it takes me really,” he stated.

“Management is something I do want to get into but, at the minute, I’m happy learning in the role I’m in and coaching, but, yeah, some day I’ll give it a go, if I can get the opportunity.

Derry City's first team coach Mark McChrystal pictured alongside Michael Duffy, during pre-season training. Picture by Kevin Morrison/Event Images & Video

“I still join in the odd wee day in training, but basically I’m just focusing on coaching now, that’s what I’m looking to do moving forward.

“Over the last five or six years I have done my badges and all that type of stuff. I’m coaching the youth academy and working my way through and it was always the direction I was going to go in whenever I finished playing.

“I decided to continue to work in the game instead of just walking away and saying ‘that’s it’.

“It’s great to be working with the first team and involved with the lads every day. Being full-time, I’m getting to coach every day and learning every day and long may that continue.”

With Alan Reynolds appointed as Ruaidhri Higgins’ assistant, McChrystal feels the former Waterford boss brings with him vast experience and knowledge of League of Ireland football.

“Me and Ruaidhri were both players whenever ‘Renny’ was here the last time, so we have known him for years,” he explained. “But by bringing him in it’s a different voice, a different personality and a lot of experience, so it’s great for us.”

The ex-Tranmere Rovers and Bristol Rovers man, who also coaches the club’s under 13 team, feels the squad and long-term vision the Candy Stripes are now putting into place mean the future is looking bright for the club.

“We have a different strategy moving forward,” he explained.

“We have brought in very good players and hopefully the younger players will learn off those good players and we have a long-term project in place now. We are now just at the start of that plan and, hopefully, it goes the way we have planned it.

“We have done a lot of work through the youth set-up and now it’s bearing fruit and the young lads now are seeing, through their hard work, the opportunities are there.

“And we have a manager who is quite happy to give them contracts and let them come in and train with the first team and move forward.

“It bodes well for the club and it’s good for the youth academy as the young boys know that the opportunities are going to be there if they continue to work hard.”

As for Higgins, he’s delighted McChrystal is now on board and believes his back-room team has got the right balance.

“It’s brilliant to have Mark involved full-time in terms of his coaching,” admitted the Derry boss. “Mark is very organised and meticulous in his preparation. He’s nice and calm around the place and I think you need different types and he’s a calming influence and someone who has got great experience in the game.

“He also has a good defensive mind so I’m delighted to have him.

“What’s important when you are attacking is someone is focusing on what’s going on behind the play and Alan Reynolds is very much included into that side of it, as well as Mark.