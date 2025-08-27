What started as a community tournament between different streets in Shantallow and Galliagh has grown into a prestigious city wide tournament played on the playing pitches at Leafair.

“I was delighted to have the opportunity to recognise this real institution in Derry soccer,” said Mayor McHugh, “The Eamon Bronco Bradley Summer Cup has been a great platform for local footballers to play competitively over the years and attracts huge crowds to the Leafair pitches.

“Congratulations to everyone who has been involved over the last 40 years and good luck to the committee for the future.”

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Ruairi McHugh making a presentation to Martin 'Gills' McGilloway, chair of the Eamonn 'Bronco' Bradley Football Tournament Committee in recognition of their 40th anniversary on Friday evening at the Guildhall.

The Mayor, Ruari McHugh and Councillor Sandra Duffy make a special presentation to Eamon Wilkinson, long-serving referee of the Eamonn 'Bronco' Bradley Football Tournament, during a reception in the Guildhall on Friday evening to mark the tournament's 40th anniversary.

A section of the attendance at Friday evening's event in the Guldhall.