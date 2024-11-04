Mayor rallies troops as 25,000 Derry City fans expected in Aviva this Sunday
Ruaidhri Higgins’ side will take on Drogheda United in the Aviva Stadium showpiece with an estimated 25,000 Candystripes fans expected to make the trip to Dublin 4. Mayor Barr has called on businesses and residents from all corners of the North West to get their flags and colours out this week.
“The excitement and anticipation is palpable across the North West as Derry City bid to bring home the FAI Cup this Sunday,” she said, “It’s the ultimate Derry day out and I want to appeal to the public to do all you can this week to get behind the team and paint the town red and white.
“Get your homes, businesses, social media profiles and cars decked out for Derry and let’s have a record breaking support travelling to the Aviva for the final.”
The Mayor this week recorded a special video message at the Ryan McBride Brandywell for the fans and players and is changing her social media profile pictures in support of the team. She has attended a number of home games this season and was at Friday night Derry’s final league game of the season against Shelbourne.
“In the games I’ve attended at the Brandywell, I have experienced first-hand the special relationship that exists between the team and the supporters of this wonderful football club,” she acknowledged, “The support of the fans is like having a 12th man on the pitch and can lift the players to new heights this weekend.
“I want to wish Ruaidhri and his players the best of luck as they finalise their preparations. It’s going to be an unforgettable occasion for everyone to enjoy so let’s pack out the Aviva and roar the team to victory on Sunday.”
Tickets for the final which has a 3pm kick off are available online at via Ticketmaster. A link to choose tickets in the Derry City section is available on the Derry City Football Club website and the club’s social media pages.