It was great this team was recognised for being the first Boscos team to win the Foyle Cup and even more special that it happened as the club is celebrating their 50th Anniversary.
This fantastic young squad were superb to win both the Foyle Cup and the FonaCAB Youth Cup this year, so well done to every one of the players, their coaches and parents.
Pictured at Monday night's reception for Don Bosco's U8s are, front, Brian Kelly and back from left, Brian Crossan, Johnny Wright and Shane McCallion. Picture by Jim McCafferty Photography
Some of the team's mums pictured with the Mayor, Sandra Duffy at Monday evening's reception for Don Bosco's u8s. Picture by Jim McCafferty Photography
Don Boscos U8 captain Liam McCallion pictured alongside Don Boscos stalwart Brian Kelly at Monday evening's reception in the Guildhall. Included at back are Mayor, Sandra Duffy and manager Shane McCallion. Picture by Jim McCafferty Photography
The Mayor, Sandra Duffy making a special presentation to Don Bosco's U8's manager Shane McCallion in recognition of their recent success in the Foyle Cup and the FonaCAB Youth Cup 2022 at a Mayoral Reception at the Guildhall on Monday evening last. Included are Johnny Wright, coach and Liam McCallion, club captain. Picture by Jim McCafferty Photography
