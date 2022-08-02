The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Sandra Duffy pictured making a special presentation to the successful Don Boscos U8's team and their coaches at a special reception in the Guildhall on Monday evening. Boscos picked up the Foyle Cup and the FonaCAB Youth Cup 2022. Picture by Jim McCafferty Photography

Mayor's Reception for Don Boscos U8's double winners

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Sandra Duffy, held a reception for the Don Boscos U8 football team to mark them winning the Foyle Cup and the FonaCAB Youth Cup.

By Kevin McLaughlin
Tuesday, 2nd August 2022, 10:17 am
Updated Tuesday, 2nd August 2022, 10:19 am

It was great this team was recognised for being the first Boscos team to win the Foyle Cup and even more special that it happened as the club is celebrating their 50th Anniversary.

This fantastic young squad were superb to win both the Foyle Cup and the FonaCAB Youth Cup this year, so well done to every one of the players, their coaches and parents.

1. Don Boscos' Double Winners

Pictured at Monday night's reception for Don Bosco's U8s are, front, Brian Kelly and back from left, Brian Crossan, Johnny Wright and Shane McCallion.



2. Don Boscos' Double Winners

Some of the team's mums pictured with the Mayor, Sandra Duffy at Monday evening's reception for Don Bosco's u8s.



3. Don Boscos' Double Winners

Don Boscos U8 captain Liam McCallion pictured alongside Don Boscos stalwart Brian Kelly at Monday evening's reception in the Guildhall. Included at back are Mayor, Sandra Duffy and manager Shane McCallion.



4. Don Boscos' Double Winners

The Mayor, Sandra Duffy making a special presentation to Don Bosco's U8's manager Shane McCallion in recognition of their recent success in the Foyle Cup and the FonaCAB Youth Cup 2022 at a Mayoral Reception at the Guildhall on Monday evening last. Included are Johnny Wright, coach and Liam McCallion, club captain.



