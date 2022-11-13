The McEleneys are two of the three players in the current cup final panel who last won the trophy for Derry with family friend Michael Duffy being the other.

That was 10 years ago and a lot of water has passed under the bridge since then with Patrick writing a new glorious chapter in his career at Dundalk alongside Duffy while Shane went on his travels to Canada after a short spell at St Patrick's Athletic.

Shane still finds it hard to get his head around how their careers have come full circle, particularly given he was playing with Finn Harps after a period in the Irish League with Larne, when Ruaidhri Higgins picked up the phone.

It was an opportunity to play alongside his brother again and so it will be a special occasion for the McEleneys at the Aviva on Sunday as they line out in an FAI Cup Final for an incredible third time together.

"Playing with your brother, I think you take it for granted at times but the stuff we achieved with Derry especially as young players I think the first three seasons we won three trophies.

"I think it will be a dream come true for myself and Patrick. As it will be for all the lads but we have that special connection as brothers.

"It's been 10 years since the last time we won it. It would be a dream for me. My first year back at the club. And for Patrick and Michael back at the club. I don't want to think about it too much I just want the week to roll in and when the game comes hopefully we can do the business."

Advertisement Hide Ad