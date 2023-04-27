Derry’s St Columb’s College U12’s are aiming for victory in the Northern Ireland U12 Schools Cup this Friday when they face Killicomaine, from Portadown, at the Blanchflower Stadium, in Belfast (11am kick off).
It’s the first time in four years that St Columb’s College have reached the final in this competition and Ryan Horner’s squad is determined to bring silverware back to the Maiden City.
Check out our pen pics to meet the players trying to create their own piece of history with the College and see Friday’s ‘Journal’ for a full final preview . . .
1. St Columb's College U12 Squad
Ben Clifford (Goalkeeper): An outstanding shot stopper who has an excellent range of passing, ensuring his team play out from the back. Photo: Ryan Horner
2. St Columb's College U12 Squad
Calvin Ramsey (Defender): Can operate at left back or centre half, which has proved vital for his team. A no nonsense defender who stops all in his way, using his excellent range of passing and dribbling ability to start attacks. Photo: Ryan Horner
3. St Columb's College U12 Squad
Charlie Ferry (Defender): A powerful defender who leads by example, missing little in the air or on the ground. He poses a real threat to the opposition from set pieces and is a vital ingredient of the team. Photo: Ryan Horner
4. St Columb's College U12 Squad
Finn Gallagher (Midfield): A creative midfielder who torments defenders with his excellent range of passing and ability on the ball. He has an eye for goal and on his day can be a match winner. Photo: Ryan Horner