Michael Duffy and Patrick McEleney deserve memorable send-off at Dundalk: Ruaidhri Higgins
DERRY BOSS Ruaidhri Higgins expects Brandywell-bound duo Patrick McEleney and Michael Duffy to receive a send-off worthy of their ‘legendary’ status at Dundalk Football Club tonight.
The Derry natives will bid farewell to the Lilywhites after making almost 400 appearances combined for the Co. Louth club as two of the most influential players during the most successful period in its history.
They’ve won it all domestically during that golden period for the club over the past five years and Higgins reckons it will be an ‘emotional’ night for the pair.
McEleney, who has returned to training following an injury sustained when Derry last met Dundalk, will miss tonight’s clash but Duffy is available for a game which will ultimately decide the Candy Stripes’ European bid.
“What I would say about the two lads is that they’ve been amazing servants to Dundalk Football Club,” said Higgins.
“I was there for a good chunk of the time they were there and they were very happy and loved their time there. I would think the Dundalk supporters would class them as legends of the club because they’ve been there through the most successful period in their history and were prominent players within that.
“They’ve been fantastic to that club. We’ll speak at some point about the two of them playing for Derry but it’s important that we respect that until after Friday night they’re still Dundalk players. It will be emotional,” he agreed.
“Their families have been down there with them, settled and they have amazing memories and I’m sure they will get an amazing reception from possibly both sets of supporters on Friday night. I think their stats and their CVs at Dundalk speak for themselves.”