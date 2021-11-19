Michael Duffy and Patrick McEleney deserve memorable send-off at Dundalk: Ruaidhri Higgins

Ruaidhri Higgins reckons Michael Duffy and Patrick McEleney should get a warm reception from both sets of fans at tonight's final league clash between Dundalk and Derry City.

The Derry natives will bid farewell to the Lilywhites after making almost 400 appearances combined for the Co. Louth club as two of the most influential players during the most successful period in its history.

They’ve won it all domestically during that golden period for the club over the past five years and Higgins reckons it will be an ‘emotional’ night for the pair.

McEleney, who has returned to training following an injury sustained when Derry last met Dundalk, will miss tonight’s clash but Duffy is available for a game which will ultimately decide the Candy Stripes’ European bid.

“What I would say about the two lads is that they’ve been amazing servants to Dundalk Football Club,” said Higgins.

“I was there for a good chunk of the time they were there and they were very happy and loved their time there. I would think the Dundalk supporters would class them as legends of the club because they’ve been there through the most successful period in their history and were prominent players within that.

“They’ve been fantastic to that club. We’ll speak at some point about the two of them playing for Derry but it’s important that we respect that until after Friday night they’re still Dundalk players. It will be emotional,” he agreed.