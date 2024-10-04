Derry City players celebrate Michael Duffy's free-kick in the first half of the FAI Cup semi-final against Bohemians at Dalymount Park. Photograph by Kevin Moore.

Bohemians 0 Derry City 2

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MICHAEL Duffy bagged a sensational brace at Dalymount Park against Bohemians to send Derry City marching into a second FAI Cup Final in three years.

Ruaidhri Higgins' claimed it would be foolish to talk about a league and cup 'double' but the Candy Stripes now have it all in their own hands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winner of the second semi-final between Drogheda United and Wexford await in the Aviva Stadium on November 10th and Derry can now put full focus on battling for their first league title since 1997.

Galway United threatened to leapfrog the Foylesiders into second spot in the league table but were pegged back Dundalk in a 1-1 draw to make it a significant night for Higgins' troops.

And the Brandywell outfit will take huge confidence from this semi-final victory ahead of a home double header against Bohs and Sligo Rovers next week.

In front of the RTE cameras and a sell-out crowd including a packed Mono Stand housing a large Derry support, it was an occasion for the star players to come to the fore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Duffy certainly didn't disappoint with two stunning strikes worthy of winning this tie.

Michael Duffy races past Jordan Flores during Derry City's FAI Cup semi-final clash with Bohemians at Dalymount. Photograph by Kevin Moore.

The winger curled a spectacular free-kick into the top corner of the Bohemians net on 40 minutes to hand Derry a crucial lead.

And on 72 minutes the Galliagh man produced another moment of magic as he cut inside before drilling a right footed shot from distance past Kacper Chorazka and into the net - his ninth goal of the season!

After last week's hugely disappointing defeat to Drogheda in the league, Higgins made three changes to his starting line-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ciaran Coll was suspended while Jacob Davenport and Danny Mullen dropped to the bench. In came Ben Doherty, returning from a long lay-off while Adam O'Reilly and Ronan Boyce were also handed starts.

Seven times winners of the competition, Bohemians last won it in 2008 with a penalty shootout victory over Derry at the RDS in Dublin. Gypsies assistant boss Stephen O'Donnell scored one of the winning penalties on that occasion while Derry manager Higgins missed from the spot.

The Dubliners appeared in two of the last three cup deciders (2021 and 2023), twice losing to St Patrick's Athletic and were hoping to make amends this season.

Indeed, Alan Reynolds, who was assistant to Higgins when Derry won the FAI's blue riband competition two years ago, was hoping to put some gloss on what has been a frustrating campaign by reaching the National Stadium decider.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those banking on a Derry win to open up an additional European spot would've been disappointed by the opening stages.

The home side were quickest to settle in this last four tie with Ross Tierney and Dayle Rooney linking up well with 10 minutes gone before the latter fired just wide of the post from 25 yards.

That was the closest either side came in the opening stages until the 17th minute when Michael Duffy forced his way through two defenders via a fortunate deflection before cutting back to Hoban lurking just inside the 18 yard box. The striker's left footed effort was safely gathered by Chorazka.

Bohs were enjoying the majority of the ball but again Derry fashioned two decent chances on the half hour mark. Firstly Hoban swivelled in the box before laying it into the path of O'Reilly who fired over the bar from 20 yards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moments later Duffy raced towards goal and as the Bohs defence continued to back up the Galliagh man tried his luck from distance but it sailed over the crossbar once again.

With five minutes to go before the break substitute Paddy Kirk fouled Duffy right on the edge of the Bohs' penalty area.

Duffy stepped up to take the resultant free-kick and curled a beauty of a strike into the far corner of the net - a wonderful hit to break the deadlock.

Bohs fans were incensed 70 seconds later when Devoy's misced strike fell to the feet of Alex Greive who, with his back to goal, went down inside the six yard box under pressure from Connolly. The Bohs striker claimed for a penalty but match referee Paul McLaughlin waved play on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eight minutes into the second half Derry should've doubled their lead when McEleney sent McMullan clean through with a searching pass but with just the keeper to beat, the Scotsman screwed his shot wide of the far post.

Predictably Bohs began the half in the ascendancy and when Rooney was invited to shoot on the Derry goal the midfielder obliged but dragged his shot wide just short of the hour mark.

There was a lengthy stoppage in play after that chance as fourth official Paul Norton replaced one of the assistant referees who sustained an injury and received treatment on the touchline.

Derry doubled their advantage on 72 minutes when Duffy cut inside before firing a strike from 25 yards goalwards and it bounced over the diving keeper and into the far corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sub, Filip Piszczek came close to pulling one back when he chested down inside the penalty area before volleying towards goal but it went the wring side of the post and Brian Maher looked unfazed.

Tierney was brought crashing down by a late challenge from Andre Wisdom 20 yards from the Derry goal earning the ex-Liverpool man a booking.

It was a promising position for the Dubliners but Jordan Flores' effort crashed off the wall.

At the other end Sadou Diallo played Paul McMullan into space and the Scotsman fired narrowly wide of goal with a ferocious effort in the final minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Duffy could've netted a hat-trick in the seventh minute of stoppage time when he got past his man inside the box but his effort went wide of the far post.

It mattered little as the winger was the star of the show and lapped up the applause from the delighted travelling support at the final whistle.