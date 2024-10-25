Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​DERRY City fans should fasten their seatbelts and brace themselves for a fascinating shootout against St Pat's at Richmond Park but while there may be nervous tension growing among the fanbase, Michael Duffy can't hide his excitement.

​Buoyed by his selection in the 2024 PFAI Team of the Year this week, the in-form Derry winger is relishing the magnitude of the high-stakes fixtures facing Ruaidhrí Higgins charges over the next couple of weeks.

The time has come for a forensic examination of Derry City's title credentials as they take on a St Pat's side currently on a seven match winning run which has catapulted them into contention for league honours with just two league games remaining in this most enthralling title run-in.

And we'll know a lot more about the character of the Brandywell outfit at the final whistle in Inchicore and if they're still in with a shot at bridging a 27 years gap from their last league title triumph.

EXCITED . . Michael Duffy has been named in the PFAI Team of the Year alongside Mark Connolly and Pat Hoban.

For Duffy, these are the games he was brought to the club for and he's confident this Derry team will rise to the occasion.

"These next few weeks are just so exciting when you think what could come of them," said Duffy. "It would be unbelievable for us as players and for the city.

"We're in a great position to do it but we have to take it game by game. It starts now on Friday. This is a massive game and the first part of it.

"It's set up for a cracker game. I'd say everyone is excited to watch it. I'm excited to play in it, we all are.

Sligo Rovers’ John Ross Wilson tackles Derry City’s Michael Duffy. Photograph: George Sweeney

"They're playing well at the minute and their attackers are flying. Stephen [Kenny] has them playing good football. They're scoring a lot of goals in games. They will be excited for it but we're the same.

"I feel I'm playing well at the minute and I can't wait. These are the games you want to play in. Big games with big meaning and I can't wait for it."

Derry trail leaders Shelbourne by two points and lead third placed Shamrock Rovers on goal difference ahead of this weekend's penultimate round of fixtures. Victory for St Pat's tonight would see them leapfrog Derry who simply must win to keep their destiny in their own hands.

"This is what we train for," added Duffy - a two-time league winner with Dundalk. "This is what we do all year for stuff like this, for games like this with meaning and big rewards hopefully at the end of it. “It would be unbelievable if we went there and got the result and it would set it up for another cracker next week at Brandywell [against Shels].

"So we're in a great position. I can see why the fans would be nervous because Derry haven't been in this position in a while so I get that.

"Us, as players, we're excited. I really can't wait for this. It's going to be a cracker game and one for all the players to be excited for.”

With over 500 travelling Derry fans and an expected full house at Richmond Park it's set up for an enthralling contest and Duffy expects both teams to throw off the shackles.

"I can imagine with Pat's being at home they will want to try and win and play the way they've been playing in recent weeks.

"We're obviously doing well in attacking areas and will try to keep it solid at the back. We need to win the game so I think it will be a good attacking game of football to watch.

"It's a great pitch to play football on. It's always a good game of football. Both teams will be trying to win the game so it will be an exciting game of football.

"We're obviously happy the fans have packed it out, they will be brilliant. I remember the last game down there and our fans were brilliant as well and that really gives us a bit extra to hear them singing all night.

"I would say it'll be a packed house and it feels like the fans are right on top of you. The fans are close to the pitch so it's a brilliant atmosphere."

Duffy has proven he's the man for the big occasion in the past, scoring goals in the FAI Cup wins over Pat's, Shelbourne and a brace against Bohemians this season, not to mention his rampaging display against Dundalk in last week's 2-0 win at Oriel Park. He's hoping he can take his season's tally into double figures in Dublin tonight.

"I'm feeling very good at the minute and playing well these past two weeks.

"Hopefully I can have another good game and another big impact on the game. That's what Ruaidhri brought me to the club for, for games like this and to have an impact on them. I've been there before many times and hopefully I can."